MUBI Takes Worldwide Rights on Luca Guadagnino Short Drama ‘The Staggering Girl’

MUBI has acquired Luca Guadagnino’s short drama “The Staggering Girl,” starring Julianne Moore. The global streaming service and theatrical distributor has taken worldwide rights on the film excluding Italy, China, Japan, Russia, and theatrical rights in Turkey.

The 35-min short premiered in Director’s Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival in May. It tells the short of an Italian-American writer (Moore) who lives in New York and must return to Rome to retrieve her ageing mother. Mia Goth, KiKi Layne, Kyle MacLachlan, Marthe Keller, and Alba Rohrwacher co-star.

MUBI previously handled U.K. theatrical rights to Guadagnino’s last feature “Suspiria,” from Amazon Studios.

“We are extremely excited to continue working with Luca after the success of his wildly imaginative ‘Suspiria’ last year,” said MUBI founder and CEO, Efe Cakarel. “‘The Staggering Girl’ is an exciting new vision from one of the most thrilling filmmakers working today and we can’t wait to share this beautiful film with audiences soon.”

Directed by Guadagnino from a script by “The Current War” writer Michael Mitnick, “The Staggering Girl” was produced in collaboration with Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli.

MUBI has yet to reveal its release strategy for the title.

The deal was negotiated between Kevin Chan for MUBI with Endeavor Content and Rai Com.