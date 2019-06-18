×
MTV Movie & TV Awards Winners: The Complete List

Zachary LeviMTV Movie & TV Awards, Show, Barker Hangar, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Jun 2019
The MTV Movie & TV Awards are returning to television Monday, with host Zachary Levi and a number of pop culture favorites.

Dominating this year’s nominations are front runners “Avengers: Endgame” and “Game of Thrones” with four nominations apiece, as well as the Oscar-nominated documentary “RBG,” which scored another four nods.

This year’s show also features three new categories: reality royalty, most meme-able moment and best real-life hero in addition to the show’s new tradition — started in 2017 — which refrains from separating nominees by gender.

The ceremony will air June 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. See the full list of winners, updated live, below.

Best Movie
Avengers: Endgame
“BlacKkKlansman”
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”
“Us”

Best Show
“Big Mouth”
“Game of Thrones”
“Riverdale”
“Schitt’s Creek”
“The Haunting of Hill House”

Best Performance in a Movie
Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter) – “The Hate U Give”
Lady Gaga (Ally) – “A Star is Born”
Lupita Nyong’o (Red) – “Us”
Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury) – “Bohemian Rhapsody”
Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – “Bird Box”

Best Performance in a Show
Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) – “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) – “Game of Thrones”
Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva) – “Jane the Virgin”
Jason Mitchell (Brandon) – “The Chi”
Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman) – “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”

Best Hero
Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) – “Captain Marvel”
John David Washington (Ron Stallworth) – “BlacKkKlansman”
Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) – “Game of Thrones”
Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) – “Avengers: Endgame”
Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – “Shazam!”

Best Villain
Jodie Comer (Villanelle) – “Killing Eve”
Joseph Fiennes (Commander Fred Waterford) – “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Josh Brolin (Thanos) – “Avengers: Endgame”
Lupita Nyong’o (Red) – “Us”
Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg) – “You”

Best Kiss
Camila Mendes & Charles Melton (Veronica Lodge & Reggie Mantle) – “Riverdale”
Jason Momoa & Amber Heard (Aquaman & Mera) – “Aquaman”
Ncuti Gatwa & Connor Swindells (Eric Effiong & Adam Groff) – “Sex Education”
Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) – “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”
Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams (Eddie Brock/Venom & Anne Weying) – “Venom”

Reality Royalty
“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”
“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”
“The Bachelor”
“The Challenge”
“Vanderpump Rules”

Best Comedic Performance
Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – “Crazy Rich Asians”
Dan Levy (David Rose) – “Schitt’s Creek”
John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman) – “Big Mouth”
Marsai Martin (Little Jordan Sanders) – “Little”
Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – “Shazam!”

Breakthrough Performance
Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – “Crazy Rich Asians”
Haley Lu Richardson (Stella) – “Five Feet Apart”
Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez) – “Pose”
Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong) – “Sex Education”
Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) – “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”

Best Fight
“Avengers: Endgame” – Captain America vs. Thanos
“Captain Marvel” – Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva
“Game of Thrones” – Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers
RBG” – Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality
“WWE Wrestlemania” – Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

Best Real-Life Hero
Alex Honnold – “Free Solo”
Hannah Gadsby – “Nanette”
Roman Reigns – “WWE SmackDown”
Ruth Bader Ginsburg – “RBG
Serena Williams – “Being Serena”

Most Frightened Performance
Alex Wolff (Peter) – “Hereditary”
Linda Cardellini (Anna Tate-Garcia) – “The Curse of La Llorona”
Rhian Rees (Dana Haines) – “Halloween”
Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – “Bird Box”
Victoria Pedretti (Nell Crain) – “The Haunting of Hill House”

Best Documentary
“At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal”
“McQueen”
“Minding the Gap”
“RBG”
“Surviving R. Kelly”

Best Host
Gayle King – “CBS This Morning”
Nick Cannon – “Wild ‘n Out”
Nick Cannon – “The Masked Singer”
RuPaul – “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
Trevor Noah – “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

Most Meme-able Moment
“Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club” – The Lilo Dance
“Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” – Ray J’s Hat
“RBG” – The Notorious RBG
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” – Asia O’Hara’s butterfly finale fail
“The Bachelor” – Colton Underwood jumps the fence

