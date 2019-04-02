MPAA’s Joan Graves Recovering After Fall from CinemaCon Stage

Longtime Motion Picture Association of America executive Joan Graves is recovering after a fall from the stage at CinemaCon.

Graves fell and suffered a head injury Tuesday morning at the Caesars Palace in Las Vegas after receiving an award for her career as chair of the MPAA ratings board. MPAA CEO Charles Rivkin had highlighted last year’s golden anniversary of the MPAA film ratings program, attributing much of its success to Graves, MPAA senior vice president and chairman of the classification and ratings administration.

After a tribute reel and her own remarks, Graves fell fell while walking down the steps to exit the Colosseum stage. The audience gasped audibly, and took a brief break from programming while medics attended to Graves. She insisted the program resume, with remarks from National Association of Theater Owners President and CEO John Fithian.

MPAA spokesman Chris Ortman tweeted out information about the incident: “Thank you for those who have asked about Joan Graves . She is doing fine. Is in good spirits and her usual witty self. Was taken to hospital out of an abundance of caution. She is in good hands thanks to Cinemacon staff, first responders, and her MPAA colleagues.”

NATO spokesman Patrick Corcoran said, “She’s good. Stitches and tests. She’s cracking jokes.”

The MPAA announced in November that Graves would retire this year and would be succeeded by Kelly McMahon, who who the trade association’s vice president and corporate counsel. Graves started at the MPAA in 1988 as a member of the board, then served as administrative director and co-chair before she was promoted to chair in 2000.

Here’s Ortman’s Tweet: