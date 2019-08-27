Top MPAA Executive Steven Fabrizio Fired Amid Sexual Abuse, Blackmail Charges

Steven Fabrizio, a top executive at the Motion Picture Association of America, has been fired following charges of second degree sexual abuse and blackmail.

Fabrizio served as general counsel to the trade group, which represents the interests of Hollywood on Capitol Hill. He was charged on Saturday in Washington, D.C.

On Monday morning, MPAA Chairman and CEO Charles Rivkin informed his board — which includes all of the major studios and Netflix — that Fabrizio was dismissed “for violating certain terms of employment.” Daniel Robbins has been appointed interim general counsel as a replacement is found, Rivkin added.

A D.C. Metropolitan Police spokesperson did not immediately return Variety‘s request for comment on his detention status. An attorney for Fabrizio did not immediately comment on the matter.

In regards to the charges, an MPAA spokesperson said “if true, are both shocking and intolerable to the association. We had no prior knowledge of this behavior before these charges were publicly filed.”

According to the MPAA, Fabrizio was appointed to the company’s senior executive vice president and global general counsel position in 2013. In his position, Fabrizio oversaw anti-piracy and rights management programs domestically and around the world.

The MPAA reported a total revenue of $71.7 million in 2017, the bulk of it collected through membership dues, film rating service fees and title registration. It ended the year with a $4.4 million surplus.