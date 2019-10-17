Average Movie Ticket Price Falls 4% in Third Quarter of 2019

Average ticket prices for the third quarter have dropped 4% to $8.93, down from Q2’s $9.26, the National Association of Theatre Owners announced today. However, compared with the third quarter of 2018, ticket price has risen 1.1% from $8.83.

The summer box office is down 2.13% from 2018, though the third quarter box office is up 3.48%.

Disney’s “The Lion King” remake, “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” Warner Bros.’ “It: Chapter 2,” “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw,” and Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” made up the top five films of the summer season and drove the box office this year with “The Lion King” leading the group in sales. The live-action remake raked in a whopping $542.5 million domestically, while “Spider-Man: Far From Home” followed in a close second with $390.5 million.

According to ComScore, statistics additionally show that people aged 18-44 make up the majority (67%) of those heading to the movie theaters in Q3. The 18-24 demographic led ticket sales for all five films: “It: Chapter 2” (35.9%), “Hobbs and Shaw” (30.3%), “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (29.5%), “Spiderman: Far From Home” (28.7%), “The Lion King” (24%). Those between the ages of 18-34 represented 52% of all crowds.

NATO concludes the year to date average ticket price is $9.08, relatively close to 2018’s $9.11.