×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Movie Theater Owners Take the Lead in Digital Cinema Requirements

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
NATO logo National Association of Theatre Owners
CREDIT: Courtesy of NATO

Movie theater owners are taking the lead in setting requirements for new digital cinema technology.

The National Association of Theatre Owners said Tuesday that its executive board approved a resolution that spells out how digital cinema technology will be evaluated. NATO promised that its technology committee will initiate and conduct an open process to understand and evaluate digital cinema technologies, and create metrics to analyze future technologies.

The resolution said the process will include various stakeholders, including filmmakers, distributors, manufacturers, service providers and exhibitors. The initiative contrasts with efforts during the early 2000s, when studios were paying for the digital cinema transition through virtual print fees, which gave them a big say in setting requirements for digital cinema technology.

“Digital cinema has opened up the door to a wide range of technological advances,” said AMC NATO technology committee chairman John D. McDonald, who also serves as executive vice president of operations at AMC. “Exhibitors — the primary consumers of these technologies — along with other industry stakeholders, need an open, rational testing program to determine which of these technologies will work in the cinema space.”

In the early days of the digital cinema transition, the major film studios formed Digital Cinema Initiatives to establish a standard architecture for digital cinema systems known as the “DCI Specification” in order to create a uniform level of security, technical performance and quality.

“The pace of technological advance has increased,” NATO said. “It is, then, necessary and proper for exhibitors to take the lead in evaluating the impact of light levels, contrast and colorimetry on their patrons and the exhibition environment. NATO seeks to create an open process to understand and evaluate digital cinema technologies and create metrics to analyze future technologies, and to open this process to include various stakeholders including filmmakers, distributors, manufacturers, service providers and exhibitors.”

NATO also said its technology committee, led by NATO’s technology consultant Jerry Pierce, has already begun initial measuring to prepare for industry-wide testing. The technology committee will report its initial findings to membership at NATO annual meetings in 2020.

More Film

  • NATO logo National Association of Theatre

    Movie Theater Owners Take the Lead in Digital Cinema Requirements

    Movie theater owners are taking the lead in setting requirements for new digital cinema technology. The National Association of Theatre Owners said Tuesday that its executive board approved a resolution that spells out how digital cinema technology will be evaluated. NATO promised that its technology committee will initiate and conduct an open process to understand [...]

  • Duke Movie Hollywood Film Festival

    Hollywood Film Festival Focuses on Social Change

    The 22nd edition of the Hollywood Film Festival, running Oct. 1-6 at Raleigh Studios, promises a bevy of talented filmmakers. Cinematic voices from 58 countries sent in submissions to this year’s event, which serves as a global stage for storytellers to present their work. More than just a competition, HFF strives to create relationships between [...]

  • Harpoon review

    Film Review: 'Harpoon'

    Prolific Canadian writer-director Rob Grant, who’s made five features and one documentary in the last decade, once again puts a limited setting and budget to resourceful use in “Harpoon.” This thriller about three none-too-loyal friends adrift on a yacht made a splash at Fantasia (after a lower-key Rotterdam premiere) with its genre-fan-friendly mix of grisly [...]

  • Eli Roth

    Eli Roth to Produce Horror Script '10-31' for Orion Pictures (EXCLUSIVE)

    Orion Pictures has acquired “10-31,” a sought-after horror script from screenwriters Ian Shorr and Peter Gamble. The script is based on a story by Laurie Ashbourne and screen story by Kathy Charles, and will be produced by Eli Roth and Roger Birnbaum’s Arts District Entertainment, alongside John Zaozirny’s Bellevue Productions. Michael Besman will serve as executive [...]

  • Eric Pleskow Dead

    Eric Pleskow, Exec at United Artists, Orion Involved With Best Picture Winners, Dies at 95

    Eric Pleskow, who was a key management player in United Artists and Orion Pictures over a 30-year period and was involved in the production of 14 Oscar best-picture winners, including “West Side Story,” “In the Heat of the Night,” “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” “Platoon” and “The Silence of the Lambs,” died on Tuesday. [...]

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw and Universal Forge New Exclusive Five-Year Film Deal

    Jordan Peele is keeping his parking spot on the Universal lot. The Oscar-winning creative behind Monkeypaw Productions has signed an exclusive new production pact with Universal Pictures, an increasingly rare deal that will see all of his movies released at the studio for the next five years. Universal filmed entertainment group chairman Donna Langley announced [...]

  • White Bird Book Adaptation

    Lionsgate Reunites With 'Wonder' Author R.J. Palacio on 'White Bird: A Wonder Story'

    Lionsgate nabbed the rights to “White Bird: A Wonder Story,” a forthcoming graphic novel from author R.J. Palacio. The studio recently adapted her popular book “Wonder” into a feature film starring Jacob Tremblay and Julia Roberts. News of the acquisition comes as “White Bird” hits bookstores Tuesday. The novel centers on a young Jewish girl [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad