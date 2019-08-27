×
‘Mortal Kombat’: Chin Han to Play Shang Tsung in Reboot (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

Chin Han Mortal Kombat
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

New Line continues to ramp up its pre-production on its “Mortal Kombat” reboot, tapping Chin Han to play Shang Tsung and Hiroyuki Sanada to play Scorpion.

The two join Joe Taslim (Sub Zero), Ludi Lin (Liu Kang), Jessica McNamee (Sonya Blade), Josh Lawson (Kano), Tadanobu Asano (Raiden), Mehcad Brooks (Jackson “Jax” Bridges), Sisi Stringer (Mileena) and Lewis Tan.

While the plot of the film remains unknown, the video game centers on a massive roster of character fighters from different realms in a fictional universe battling for supremacy. Greg Russo penned the current version of the screenplay.

Tsu Tsung is one of the few original “Mortal Kombat” characters, having debuted in the first “Mortal Kombat” arcade game as the final boss. Shang Tsung is a powerful evil warlock and shapeshifter who absorbs the souls of those he defeats in order to maintain his youth and power. As the great sorcerer of the Outworld, Shang Tsung wants Earth defeated so he can build an empire. He is the arch-nemesis to Liu Kang, who will be portrayed by Ludi Lin. In the original pic, he was played by Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa.

As for Scorpion, another classic character from the original Midway game, the antihero was an undead ninja warrior seeking revenge for the person who killed him.

“Mortal Kombat” is set for a March 5, 2021, release.

First released in 1992, “Mortal Kombat” has sold over 49 million copies, spanning over a dozen canon games and expansions. “Mortal Kombat 11” was released in April and is currently the best-selling title of 2019.

The movie is being executive produced by Larry Kasanoff, E. Bennett Walsh, Michael Clear and Sean Robins.

Best known for starring opposite Christian Bale in “The Dark Knight,” Han was most recently seen starring with Dwayne Johnson in “Skyscraper.” His other recent work includes Roland Emmerich’s “Independence Day: Resurgence,” Netflix’s “Marco Polo” and Rupert Sanders’ “Ghost in the Shell.” He is repped by CAA.

Sanada most recently appeared in “Avengers: Endgame” and will next be seen in Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead.” His other credits include “The Wolverine,” “Rush Hour 3” and “Sunshine.”

