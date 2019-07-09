×

‘The Raid’s’ Jon Taslim to Star in ‘Mortal Kombat’ for New Line

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mortal Kombat
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nintendo DS

Jon Taslim has signed on to star as Sub-Zero in “Mortal Kombat” for New Line Cinema.

Taslim broke out in the 2011 Indonesian actioner “The Raid.” He appeared in “Fast and Furious 6” and “The Night Comes for Us,” and currently stars in the Cinemax series “Warrior.”

New Line noted that the video game “Mortal Kombat 11” was released in April and has become the most successful launch in franchise history. While it was critically panned, New Line’s 1995 “Mortal Kombat” movie grossed over $120 million worldwide and its sequel, “Mortal Kombat: Annihilation,” took in $50 million two years later.

Sub-Zero was one of the original characters featured in the Midway game, which debuted in 1992 with a story focusing on the monk Liu Kang working to save Earth from an evil sorcerer. The development of the first game was originally based on an idea that Ed Boon and John Tobias had of making a video game starring Jean-Claude Van Damme, but then evolved into a horror-fantasy fighting game.

Simon McQuoid will direct “Mortal Kombat” in his feature directorial debut. James Wan and Todd Garner are producing, with Larry Kasanoff, E. Bennett Walsh, Michael Clear and Sean Robins executive producing.

The current screenplay is by Greg Russo. Warner Bros. has dated the “Mortal Kombat” movie for March 5, 2021. Warner Bros. bought the Midway Games assets in 2009 in bankruptcy court and began developing a reboot in 2011 with Kevin Tancharoen attached to direct. Tancharoen departed from the project three years later.

Taslim is repped by ICM Partners.

Popular on Variety

  • Stranger Things season 3

    (SPOILERS) Why 'Stranger Things' Season Three is the Best Season Yet

  • Joe Keery Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things

    How Long Would The 'Stranger Things' Cast Survive The Upside Down?

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

More Film

  • Mortal Kombat

    'The Raid's' Jon Taslim to Star in 'Mortal Kombat' for New Line

    Jon Taslim has signed on to star as Sub-Zero in “Mortal Kombat” for New Line Cinema. Taslim broke out in the 2011 Indonesian actioner “The Raid.” He appeared in “Fast and Furious 6” and “The Night Comes for Us,” and currently stars in the Cinemax series “Warrior.” New Line noted that the video game “Mortal [...]

  • Michael Cudlitz

    'Walking Dead' Actor Michael Cudlitz Running for SAG-AFTRA Board

    Veteran actor Michael Cudlitz, best known for his role as Sergeant Abraham Ford on “The Walking Dead,” is running for the SAG-AFTRA board. Cudlitz unveiled his candidacy Tuesday as part of the ruling Unite for Strength faction, which has also announced a re-election campaign for Gabrielle Carteris as president and Camryn Manheim as secretary-treasurer. It’s [...]

  • Chris Messina arrives at the 76th

    Chris Messina Joins Rosamund Pike in 'I Care a Lot' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Chirs Messina has signed on to co-star with Rosamund Pike and Peter Dinklage in the thriller “I Care a Lot,” sources tell Variety. J Blakeson will direct the movie from his own script. Diane Wiest is also on board to join the cast. Pike will play Marla Grayson, a highly successful legal guardian with a [...]

  • Kristine Belson Sony Pictures Animation

    Creative Impact Honoree Kristine Belson Has Turned Sony Animation Into an Innovation Hub

    Kristine Belson made her first trip to the Annecy Animated Film Festival as president of Sony Pictures Animation three years ago, not long after taking control of the studio. In a speech there, she sketched out a new philosophical direction for the division: In an animation landscape dominated by longtime juggernauts and franchises, Belson wanted [...]

  • The Lighthouse Us Always be My

    Oscars: 11 Contenders on Track for a Nomination From the First Half of 2019

    With the Fourth of July holiday in the rearview mirror, it’s time to get back to work. That means it’s high time to take a look at Oscar contenders from the first half of the year. This list is comprised of films that have already been released, plus some of the top titles from festivals [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad