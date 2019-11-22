×
Film News Roundup: Morgan Freeman’s Revelations Teams With Gary Lucchesi for Production Venture

Dave McNary

Morgan Freeman Lori McCreary Gary Lucchesi
CREDIT: Shutterstock

In today’s film news roundup, Morgan Freeman, Lori McCreary and Gary Lucchesi are teaming up; Zolee Griggs, Sara Rue and Ed Quinn are cast; and “Clementine” finds a home.

JOINT VENTURE

Morgan Freeman and Lori McCreary’s Revelations Entertainment is teaming with former Lakeshore Entertainment president Gary Lucchesi for a joint production venture.

Lucchesi will develop projects in film, television and new media. He headed Lakeshore for more than two decades and worked with Freeman on 2005’s “Million Dollar Baby” and 2007’s “Feast of Love.” Lucchesi’s other credits include “The Ugly Truth,” “The Lincoln Lawyer” and the “Underworld” franchise.

McCreary and Lucchesi were co-presidents of the Producers Guild of America from 2014 to 2018. She’s the CEO of Revelations, which she co-founded with Freeman, with credits including “Invictus” and the CBS series “Madam Secretary.” The news was first reported by Deadline.

“It is a natural extension of our vision for Revelations to join with Gary to accelerate our passion for telling the many untold stories that are yet to be brought to life,” Freeman said.

CASTINGS

Zolee Griggs has been cast in a leading role opposite Joe Manganiello in the indie action/adventure film “Archenemy,” currently in pre-production.

The film spotlights Max Fist (Manganiello), who claims to be a hero from another dimension who fell through time and space to Earth, where he has no powers. No one believes his stories except for a local teen who teams with Max to take on a local drug syndicate. Griggs plays the role of a girl who runs errands for the syndicate in order to take care of herself and her brother.

“Archenemy” is written and directed by Adam Egypt Mortimer from a story by Mortimer and Lucas Passmore. The film is a production of Legion M and SpectreVision, to be distributed by Voltage Pictures. Producers are SpectreVision’s Daniel Noah, Lisa Whalen and Elijah Wood, along with Kim Sherman.

****

Sara Rue and Ed Quinn have been tapped to star in “American Pie Presents: Girls Rule” for Universal 1440.

Directed by Mike Elliott, and written by David H. Steinberg, Evan and Shea Mirzai, and Blayne Weaver, the storyline centers on four high school seniors who all agree they’re going to make their last year of high school special. Elliot and Joe Genier are producing.

Quinn, who plays the lead role in BET’s upcoming series, “The Oval,” will portray a lovable single dad. Rue will play the role of the new high school principal, She is repped by APA, Artists First, and Sloane Offer Weber & Dern.

ACQUISITION

Oscilloscope Laboratories has acquired U.S. rights to writer-director Lara Jean Gallagher’s debut feature, “Clementine,” for a 2020 theatrical release.

The film stars Otmara Marrero, Sydney Sweeney, Will Brittain and Sonya Walger. “Clementine”  remiered at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Marrero stars as a woman flees Los Angeles for her ex’s idyllic lake house in the Pacific Northwest and becomes entangled with a mysterious younger woman, played by Sweeney.

The film was produced by Aimee Lynn Barneburg of High Pony Pictures, Davis Priestley of Revery, and Kim Bailey and Isabel Marden of Corporate Witchcraft. Paradigm negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.

