Morgan Freeman to Produce, Star in Peter Greenaway’s ‘Lucca Mortis’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Morgan Freeman
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Morgan Freeman will produce and star in Peter Greenaway’s drama “Lucca Mortis,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Morgan will portray a writer whose last big adventure will very likely be death. Based in New York City’s Little Italy, he takes a sabbatical and travels with his family to Lucca, Italy in order to trace his ancestral roots and clean up the loose ends in his life.

Morgan will produce with Lori McCreary through their Revelations Entertainment alongside Greenaway’s longtime producing partner, Kees Kasander. “Lucca Mortis” is Kasander’s 15th film with Greenaway. The film is scheduled to begin shooting around March 2020.

Greenaway is one of Britain’s leading auteurs whose notable past works include “Prospero’s Books,” “The Cook, the Thief, His Wire & Her Lover,” “The Draughtsman’s Contract” and “Drowning by Numbers.”

Freeman won an Academy Award for “Million Dollar Baby” and was nominated for “Street Smart,” “Driving Miss Daisy,” “The Shawshank Redemption,” and “Invictus.” He most recently portrayed the fictional President of the United States in “Angel Has Fallen.” He received the SAG Life Achievement Award in 2017.

Revelations’ film credits include “5 Flights Up,” “Along Came a Spider” and “Invictus.” In addition to the Greenaway titles, Kees’ credits include “Fish Tank,” and “Secret Wedding.”

Freeman and McCreary are repped by CAA. Freeman is also repped by Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

