Morgan Freeman, Frank Grillo to Star in Action Movie ‘Panama’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Morgan Freeman Frank Grillo
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Morgan Freeman and Frank Grillo are starring in the action movie “Panama” with Daniel Adams directing from a script he co-wrote with William R. Barber.

Highland Film Group will handle worldwide sales, which will launch at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival. “Panama” will be produced by Michelle Chydzik Sowa and Michelle Reihel, with Barber also serving as executive producer.

Inspired by true events and set in 1989 Panama, Grillo will portray a rugged, decorated ex-marine who is sent undercover by his former commander, played by Freeman, to execute a high-value deal with untrustworthy adversaries. While navigating through the chaos of the local civil war, he must fight assassins, court femmes fatales and negotiate with the enemy in order to complete his mission. Principal photography is set to commence in November.

Grillo’s credits include the Captain America and Purge franchises. He’s starring in the upcoming “Black and Blue,” “Boss Level” and “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard.”

Freeman’s been nominated for five Academy Awards and won for “Million Dollar Baby.” Adams’ directing credits include “The Lightkeepers,” “The Golden Boys” and “An L.A. Minute.”

 Grillo is represented by CAA and Management 360; Freeman is represented by CAA; and Adams is represented by Claire Best & Associates.

