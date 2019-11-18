×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Moonheart Entertainment Scores Investment From Saba Industries Group Owner (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All

Malini Saba, owner of Saba Industries Group, has made a key investment in Moonheart Entertainment, the newly launched gaming, television film, and media company that is focused on providing content for family audiences.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Saba, whose company is a privately-held, manufacturer and global exporter of rice and other commodities, had been looking to diversify into the entertainment business. The move finds her partnering with Moonli Singha, Moonheart’s co-founder and CEO, and Rosa Gudmundsdottir, its co-founder and chief creative officer. The hope is that the investment will help the company expand its original content production.

In addition to the Saba Industries Group investment, Moonheart said it will deploy IBM Watson capabilities to develop unique intellectual properties for youth and their families with franchise potential. IBM Watson is the question-answering computer system best known for competing on “Jeopardy.” Singha said the company will work with IBM Watson to build “immersive, visually and musically rich worlds for youth and their families to explore.” Many of these projects will be about social issues.

“Investing in women-led businesses is the key to success in every industry,” Saba said in a statment. “Moonli and Rosa are amazing and talented, and I can’t wait to see what they will create for youth and families everywhere.”

Moonheart Entertainment says it currently has seven pieces of intellectual properties in various stages of development.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Moonheart Entertainment Scores Investment From Malini

    Moonheart Entertainment Scores Investment From Saba Industries Group Owner (EXCLUSIVE)

    Malini Saba, owner of Saba Industries Group, has made a key investment in Moonheart Entertainment, the newly launched gaming, television film, and media company that is focused on providing content for family audiences. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Saba, whose company is a privately-held, manufacturer and global exporter of rice and other [...]

  • Summer White

    Rodrigo Ruiz Patterson on ‘Summer White,’ Making a CCC Opera Prima

    LOS CABOS  —  The first scene of the first feature from Mexico’s Rodrigo Ruíz Patterson sets up the whole drama: Adolescent Rodrigo flicks on his cigarette lighter to see his way down a passageway, knocks on his mother’s door, says he can’t sleep. She lets him in, he clambers into her bed. “Blanco de verano” [...]

  • Modern-Loves

    Los Cabos Film Festival: 5 Takeways from 2019

    LOS CABOS  —  The 2019 Los Cabos Film Festival caught the industry in the throes of change. That and other takeaways from the 2019 edition: 1.INDIE MAINSTREAM MOVE In 2002, Carlos Reygadas’s released “Japan,” an extraordinary debut feature movie which broke just about every rule in the filmmaker’s guidebook, if Reygadas had ever read one. [...]

  • Kristen Stewart, ;Ella Balinska and Naomi

    Why 'Charlie's Angels' Failed Its Latest Box Office Mission

    “Charlie’s Angels” latest box-office outing was anything but heaven sent. Sony’s reboot failed to meet even the studio’s cautiously low expectations, debuting to a franchise-eviscerating $8.6 million in North America. Given that the film failed to make up much traction overseas, launching with $19.2 million, including a disappointing $7.7 million in China, it seems likely [...]

  • She Monkeys

    LevelK Boards International Sales on Lisa Aschan's 'Call Mom!' (EXCLUSIVE)

    LevelK has acquired international sales rights to Lisa Aschan’s new film “Call Mom!”, a sequel to her well-received feature debut, “She Monkeys.” Produced by Anna-Maria Kantarius (“Amateurs”) at Garagefilm Intl., “Call Mom!” follows Niki, a 35-year-old who lives like she’s 25 and is forced to come to grips with all of her relationships and past [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad