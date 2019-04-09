Home of Monty Python’s Eric Idle Reportedly Evacuated After Suspicious Powder Triggers Hazmat Response

Residents of a home belonging to Monty Python comedian Eric Idle and his wife, former Playboy model Tania Kosevich, were evacuated Monday evening after an unknown powdery substance was found in a piece of mail.

According to NBC4, the resident called police to the 3100 block of Floye Drive near Nichols Canyon in the Hollywood hills at approximately 6:23 p.m. after opening a certified mail item from Thailand that released a white, powdery substance. Though the composition of the powder is not yet known, officials said they are treating the scene as an anthrax scare.

The home, a 5,200 sq. ft. Spanish villa, shares a border with a property owned by Sacha Baron Cohen.

Idle, 76, is an English comedian and actor best known for his participation in the comedy troupe Monty Python, which created the sketch comedy show “Monty Python’s Flying Circus,” as well as the films “Monty Python and Holy Grail,” “Life of Brian,” and “The Meaning of Life.”

Idle also wrote the Broadway musical “Spamalot,” which was adapted from the “Holy Grail” film. The original 2005 production received 14 Tony award nominations, and won in three categories, including best musical. Its most recent run, in 2017, took place in the U.K. Idle has also had several voice acting roles for films like “Ella Enchanted” and “Shrek the Third” and on “The Simpsons.