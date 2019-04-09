×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Home of Monty Python’s Eric Idle Reportedly Evacuated After Suspicious Powder Triggers Hazmat Response

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Eric IdleMatthew Bourne's 'Cinderella' opening at Center Theatre Group, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Feb 2019
CREDIT: Ryan Miller/REX/Shutterstock

Residents of a home belonging to Monty Python comedian Eric Idle and his wife, former Playboy model Tania Kosevich, were evacuated Monday evening after an unknown powdery substance was found in a piece of mail.

According to NBC4, the resident called police to the 3100 block of Floye Drive near Nichols Canyon in the Hollywood hills at approximately 6:23 p.m. after opening a certified mail item from Thailand that released a white, powdery substance. Though the composition of the powder is not yet known, officials said they are treating the scene as an anthrax scare.

The home, a 5,200 sq. ft. Spanish villa, shares a border with a property owned by Sacha Baron Cohen.

Idle, 76, is an English comedian and actor best known for his participation in the comedy troupe Monty Python, which created the sketch comedy show “Monty Python’s Flying Circus,” as well as the films “Monty Python and Holy Grail,” “Life of Brian,” and “The Meaning of Life.”

Idle also wrote the Broadway musical “Spamalot,” which was adapted from the “Holy Grail” film. The original 2005 production received 14 Tony award nominations, and won in three categories, including best musical. Its most recent run, in 2017, took place in the U.K. Idle has also had several voice acting roles for films like “Ella Enchanted” and “Shrek the Third” and on “The Simpsons.

Power of Women

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

  • Taraji P. Henson attends Variety's Power

    Taraji P. Henson Gets Emotional Talking About Her Dad and Mental Illness

  • Kacey Musgraves attend Variety's Power of

    Kacey Musgraves Recalls First Song She Ever Wrote

  • Gigi Hadid Power of Women

    Gigi Hadid on How She Used Her Massive Social Media Following for Good

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

More Film

  • 'One Cut of the Dead' Heads

    'One Cut of the Dead' Heads for North America With AMC’s Shudder

    Shudder, the horror specialty streaming service of AMC Networks, has acquired all rights in North America to the hit Japanese zombie comedy “One Cut of the Dead.” The company said that it had also licensed rights to the film for Australia and New Zealand, where it plans to launch later this year. Made for $27,000, [...]

  • WGA Writers Contract Talks

    Writers Guild, Agents Resume Meeting on Tightened Rules

    Leaders of the Writers Guild of America and Hollywood agents are holding their first meeting since agreeing to a six-day delay on implementing tightened rules on agents. The meeting took place Monday afternoon at the WGA West headquarters in Los Angeles, two days after the two sides averted a potentially chaotic scenario that would have [...]

  • Drew Goddard

    Drew Goddard Developing Graphic Novel 'Sabrina' as Movie

    New Regency, RT Features, and Drew Goddard have partnered to produce the film “Sabrina,” based on Nick Drnaso’s graphic novel. Goddard is adapting the script with an eye to direct. “Sabrina,” published in 2018, became the first graphic novel to be long-listed for the prestigious Man Booker Prize. RT Features’ Rodrigo Teixeira and New Regency’s [...]

  • Seymour Cassel

    Seymour Cassel, Actor in John Cassavetes and Wes Anderson Films, Dies at 84

    Prolific actor Seymour Cassel, who received an Academy Award nomination for “Faces” and appeared in Wes Anderson films including “Rushmore,” died Sunday in Los Angeles of Alzheimer’s disease. He was 84. Cassel was a veteran of dozens of independent films, appearing in multiple roles in films directed by John Cassavetes and Anderson. In addition to [...]

  • amazon-logo

    Amazon Prime Video Launches Shorts Festival for Underrepresented Filmmakers

    Amazon Prime Video has announced it will launch the All Voices Film Festival, a short-film competition for U.S. filmmakers from underrepresented backgrounds to compete for a grand prize of $25,000. Submissions must be created by or feature people from marginalized communities, such as people of color and ethnic, gender and religious minorities, LGBTQ people, veterans [...]

  • A Dark Place review

    Film Review: 'A Dark Place'

    As much a character study as it is a murder mystery, “A Dark Place” is a little under-complicated in both departments. This drama (formerly shown as “Steel Country”) stars Andrew Scott as a small-town Pennsylvania man on the autism spectrum who becomes obsessed with a local child’s seemingly accidental death, ruffling feathers as he conducts [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad