Montclair Film Festival Premiering Restored ‘The Diary of Anne Frank’

The Montclair Film Festival will hold the world premiere of the restoration of the 1959 movie “The Diary of Anne Frank,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The black-and-white film, directed by George Stevens, has been restored by Twentieth Century Fox and the Film Foundation. The holocaust drama was nominated for eight Academy Awards and won three, including best supporting actress for Shelly Winters.

The festival, now in its eighth year, will take place May 3-12 in Montclair, N.J., and features more than 150 films, events, discussions and parties. The festival had previously announced that it would open with a screening of Tom Harper’s “Wild Rose,” with star Jessie Buckley attending for a post-screening Q&A.

This year’s Storyteller Series will include A Conversation with Mindy Kaling, moderated by Stephen Colbert, taking place May 4 and A Conversation with Ben Stiller, moderated by Colbert, on May 5. Olympia Dukakis will attend for a Q&A following the May 5 screening of Harry Mavromichalis’ documentary “Olympia.”

The festival’s fiction film highlights include Michael Tyburski’s “The Sound of Silence,” starring Peter

Sarsgaard and Rashida Jones, Noble Jones’ “The Tomorrow Man,” starring John Lithgow and Blythe Danner; Mary Harron’s “Charlie Says” with Harron attending on May 4; Alex Thompson’s SXSW Audience Award winner “Saint Francis”; and Guy Nattiv’s “Skin,” starring Jamie Bell, Danielle Macdonald, and Vera Farmiga.

Documentary highlights include Roger Ross Williams “The Apollo,” which will screen May 4; Don Argott and Sheena M. Joyce’s “Framing John Delorean,” portions of which were shot in Montclair; Montclair’s own Erin Lee Carr with true crime thriller “I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth Vs. Michelle Carter”; and the premiere of Ken Spooner and Mike Mee’s “Life With Layla,” which examines the opioid epidemic through the experiences of a New Jersey family.

The festival is also screening its first Family Centerpiece film, Mark Deeble and Victoria Stone’s “The Elephant Queen,” presented by The Nature Conservancy. The Documentary Centerpiece will be “Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool” on May 10, with director Stanley Nelson attending for a Q&A.

“This year’s festival program reflects a wide range of concerns and points of view that speak to the

current state of our cinematic world,” said Montclair Film Executive Director Tom Hall. “Film is a global

community, held together by our collective passion for the power of cinema. We look forward to our

artists and audiences coming together to share that passion at the festival.”

Here are the titles in competition:

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE COMPETITION

AMERICAN FACTORY, directed by Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert

HONEYLAND, directed by Tamara Kovetska and Ljubomir Stefanov

THE HOTTEST AUGUST, directed by Brett Story

MIDNIGHT FAMILY, directed by Luke Lorentzen

PAHOKEE, directed by Ivete Lucas and Patrick Bresnan

FICTION FEATURE COMPETITION

DIVINE LOVE, directed by Gabriel Mascarano

A FAMILY SUBMERGED, directed by Maria Alche

MANTA RAY, directed by Phuttiphong Aroonpheng

MONOS, directed by Alejandro Landes

ONE MAN DIES A MILLION TIMES, directed by Jessica Oreck

FUTURE/NOW COMPETITION

JULES OF LIGHT AND DARK, directed by Daniel Laabs

LIGHT FROM LIGHT, directed by Paul Harrill

MICKEY AND THE BEAR, directed by Annabelle Attanasio

PREMATURE, directed by Rashaad Ernesto Green

THE WORLD IS FULL OF SECRETS, directed by Graham Swon

NEW JERSEY FILMS COMPETITION

FOR THEY KNOW NOT WHAT THEY DO, directed by Daniel Karslake

THE INFILTRATORS, directed by Cristina Ibarra and Alex Rivera

LIFE WITH LAYLA, directed by Ken Spooner and Mike Mee

MOSSVILLE: WHEN THE GREAT TREES FALL, directed by Alexander Glustrom

WHAT SHE SAID: THE ART OF PAULINE KAEL, directed by Rob Garver