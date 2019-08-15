×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Mojean Aria Boards ‘Thief of Sleep’ for ‘Jojo Rabbit’ Producer (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mojean Aria 6th Annual Australians in Film Awards Benefit Dinner, Los Angeles, USA - 18 Oct 2017
CREDIT: Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Australian actor Mojean Aria will star in the independent immigrant drama “Thief of Sleep” with filming planned for Scotland in February.

Producers include “Jojo Rabbit’s” Chelsea Winstanley and “Beasts of No Nations” executive producer Tommee May through her Come What May Productions.

“Thief of Sleep” will be directed by Darwin Serink from a script he wrote with playwright Stuart Thomas. Serink made the short film “Aban + Khorshid,” which won the LGBTQ Emerging Filmmaker Showcase during the Cannes Film Festival. Aria starred in the short.

Winstanley’s producing credits also include “What We Do in the Shadows,” directed by her spouse Taika Waititi, and “Merata.”

Aria, winner of the Heath Ledger Scholarship Award, starred as the young Jake LaMotta in “The Bronx Bull.” He will be seen next alongside Jason Momoa in “See,” the upcoming series launching on Apple TV+, written by creator Steven Knight, directed by Francis Lawrence and produced by Peter Chernin.

“Thief of Sleep” is the story of a young closeted gay man, who faces persecution in Iran, and flees to his distant family in Scotland. Thrown into a new culture, he falls in love but has his freedom and life threatened anew when his asylum case is rejected.

“Exile, immigration, asylum and sexuality make ‘Thief of Sleep’ an extremely current movie,” Winstanley and May said. “We are fortunate to have Mojean play one of the lead characters, at such a breakthrough moment of his career. The public is about to discover his tremendous talent on many platforms.”

Waititi’s “Jojo Rabbit,” starring Scarlett Johansson and Roman Griffin Davis, will premiere at the Toronto Intl. Film Festival next month.

Aria is represented by Untitled Entertainment, UTA, Independent Management Company and Nelson Davis.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Mojean Aria 6th Annual Australians in

    Mojean Aria Boards 'Thief of Sleep' for 'Jojo Rabbit' Producer (EXCLUSIVE)

    Australian actor Mojean Aria will star in the independent immigrant drama “Thief of Sleep” with filming planned for Scotland in February. Producers include “Jojo Rabbit’s” Chelsea Winstanley and “Beasts of No Nations” executive producer Tommee May through her Come What May Productions. “Thief of Sleep” will be directed by Darwin Serink from a script he [...]

  • D4GPR7 Apr 05, 1978 - Boca

    Magnolia Pictures Buys 'Scandalous,' Documentary About National Enquirer (EXCLUSIVE)

    Magnolia Pictures has acquired North American rights to “Scandalous,” a deep dive into the history of the National Enquirer, an influential tabloid that’s covered everything from celebrity breakups to alien landings. Directed by Mark Landsman (“Thunder Soul”), the film looks at the publication’s impact on journalism, culture, and politics. “Scandalous” follows Generoso Pope, Jr., the [...]

  • Hiking Adventure 'The Trail' Gets Movie

    Hiking Adventure 'The Trail' Gets Movie Treatment at Imagine (EXCLUSIVE)

    Ron Howard and Brian Grazer’s Imagine is teaming with Scholastic Entertainment for a feature adaptation of Meika Hashimoto’s adventure novel “The Trail.” The movie project is being developed through the eight-month-old Imagine Kids+Family division. Quinn Emmett will write the script. Imagine Kids+Family president Stephanie Sperber, Scholastic Entertainment president Iole Lucchese and Caitlin Friedman will serve [...]

  • Alibaba offices

    Alibaba Quarterly Results Beat Expectations, With Entertainment Up 6%

    China’s Alibaba Group posted stronger earnings than expected in its first financial quarter thanks to growth in its core e-commerce and cloud computing sectors, reporting Thursday a 42% rise in quarterly revenue. Revenue rose to RMB114.92 billion ($16.3 billion) in the quarter ending June 30, up from last year’s RMB80.92 billion ($11.5 billion). Analysts had [...]

  • Isabelle Huppert poses during the photocall

    Isabelle Huppert to Receive Honorary Heart of Sarajevo Award

    French actress Isabelle Huppert will receive the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo Award at the 25th Sarajevo Film Festival, in recognition of her “exceptional contribution to the art of film.” Huppert will receive the award on Aug. 18, at the Raiffeisen Open Air Cinema, ahead of the screening of “Les Misérables.” Huppert will hold a masterclass [...]

  • Altitude Boards Toronto-Bound Truman Capote Film

    Altitude Boards Toronto-Bound Truman Capote Documentary ‘The Capote Tapes’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Altitude has boarded “The Capote Tapes,” the feature documentary that has never-heard-before interviews with Truman Capote and that will have its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival. Altitude will handle international sales on the film, which is directed by Ebs Burnough, a former White House adviser to Michelle Obama. It will co-rep the U.S. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad