You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Laika Plans All-Day Retrospective of Catalog

By

BreAnna's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sir Lionel Frost (left) voiced by Hugh Jackman and Mr. Link (Center) voiced by Zach Galifianakis and TK (left) in director Chris Butler’s MISSING LINK, a Laika Studios Production and Annapurna Pictures release. Credit : Laika Studios / Annapurna Pictures
CREDIT: Courtesy of LAIKA STUDIOS / ANNAPURNA

Award-winning animation studio Laika (“ParaNorman,” “Coraline”) will present a special retrospective entitled Missing Link and the Evolution of Laika in Los Angeles on Oct. 27.

Taking place at The Landmark, the all-day event will begin at 10:30 a.m. with a screening of BAFTA Award-winning film “Kubo and the Two Strings” and close with an 8:45 p.m. showing of “The Box Trolls.” Other movies being screened throughout the day include “Missing Link,” starring Hugh Jackman and Zoe Saldana, Coraline,” and “ParaNorman.” Additionally there will be two Q&A sessions with Laika president & CEO Travis Knight and writer-director Chris Butler.

View the complete schedule below.

10:30 a.m.

“Kubo and the Two Strings”  (introduction by and post-screening Q&A with Laika president & CEO Travis Knight, director of “Kubo” and “Bumblebee”) Charlize Theron, Matthew McConaughey, Art Parkinson and George Takei lead an international voice cast in this story of a young boy named Kubo who must locate a magical suit of armor worn by his late father in order to defeat a vengeful spirit from the past.  Won the BAFTA Award and was nominated for the Golden Globe and two Oscars: animated film and VFX, the first time in 25 years that an animated film had broken through in the VFX category.  Laika was awarded a Scientific and Technology Oscar for its innovation in Rapid Prototyping after the release of “Kubo and the Two Strings.”
 

1:15 p.m.

“Missing Link” (Q&A to follow with CButler, writer-director of “Missing Link” and “ParaNorman”)   Mr. Link (aka “Bigfoot) recruits explorer Sir Lionel Frost to help find his long-lost relatives in the fabled valley of Shangri-La. Along with adventurer Adelina Fortnight, this trio of explorers travels the world to help their new friend. Jackman, Saldana and Zach Galifianakis head an international voice cast.

 

4 p.m.

“ParaNorman”  A misunderstood boy takes on ghosts, zombies and grown-ups to save his town from a centuries-old curse. Kodi Smit-McPhee, Anna Kendrick, Casey Affleck and Leslie Mann lead the voice cast.  Nominated for the Oscar and BAFTA as well as a GLAAD Media Award.

 

6:15 p.m.

“Coraline” An adventurous 11-year-old girl finds another world that is a strangely idealized version of her frustrating home, but it has sinister secrets. Dakota Fanning, Teri Hatcher and Ian McShane lead the voice cast.  AFI’s Movie of the Year, “Coraline” was nominated for the Oscar, the Golden Globe, the BAFTA and won best feature at the BAFTA Children’s Awards.

 

8:45 p.m.

“The Boxtrolls” A young orphaned boy raised by underground cave-dwelling trash collectors tries to save his friends from an evil exterminator.  Elle Fanning, Ben Kingsley, Simon Pegg and Nick Frost lead the cast.  Nominated for an Academy Award, the BAFTA and Golden Globe.  

 

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Sir Lionel Frost (left) voiced by

    Laika Plans All-Day Retrospective of Catalog

    Award-winning animation studio Laika (“ParaNorman,” “Coraline”) will present a special retrospective entitled Missing Link and the Evolution of Laika in Los Angeles on Oct. 27. Taking place at The Landmark, the all-day event will begin at 10:30 a.m. with a screening of BAFTA Award-winning film “Kubo and the Two Strings” and close with an 8:45 [...]

  • Best Picture Contenders

    Examining the Best Picture Race in a Year of Disruption

    In the lead-up to Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood,” there was some fretting about how a director known for grindhouse exploitation might handle the summer of 1969, when the Manson murders capped a period of social upheaval. While Tarantino does get around to what happened on Cielo Drive on the fateful [...]

  • Vanessa Kirby poses for photographers at

    Vanessa Kirby to Star in Drama 'Pieces of a Woman' (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Hobbs & Shaw” actress Vanessa Kirby is in negotiations to star in the Bron Studios pic “Pieces of a Woman,” sources tell Variety. Kornél Mundruczó will direct with Kata Wéber penning the script. Reps for Kirby could not be reached for comment. Specific plot details are being kept under wraps, but it is known that [...]

  • Suki WaterhouseSave the Children Centennial Celebration,

    Dark Castle, HanWay and Ingenious Partner on Simon Barrett's 'Séance' Starring Suki Waterhouse

    Dark Castle Entertainment, HanWay Films and Ingenious Media have partnered on horror film “Séance,” directed by Simon Barrett and starring Suki Waterhouse. Set in an all-girls boarding school haunted by a vengeful spirit, Waterhouse (“Assassination Nation,” “The Bad Batch”) plays Camille, a young woman who arrives at the Fairfield Academy following one of the student’s [...]

  • The Black List

    The Black List Reveals India Plans

    The Black List, an online yearly survey that features Hollywood’s most popular unpublished screenplays, is all set to make an imprint in India. The survey’s founder Franklin Leonard revealed this during a masterclass at the ongoing Mumbai film festival, where he is also serving as the head of the India Gold competition jury. “One of [...]

  • China Pavilion at TIFFCOM 2019

    'Still Life' Remake Heads for Japan-China Fund Backing

    A Japanese-language remake of British drama “Still Life” could be the first film to flow from a fund created to support Chinese-Japanese joint productions. The fund is operated by WeF Cultural Investment Media, a company founded earlier this year with the backing of government bodies in Beijing and Qingdao — the Chinese coastal city which [...]

  • Kanye West

    Kanye West to Preview ‘Jesus Is King’ Album and Film in Los Angeles on Wednesday

    On the heels of Monday’s announcement that Kanye West’s delayed “Jesus Is King” album will be released on Friday along with a companion IMAX film, the rapper will preview both projects at the Forum in Los Angeles on Wednesday, it was announced this morning. Tickets for the “Jesus Is King Album & Film Experience” will be [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad