Laika Plans All-Day Retrospective of Catalog

Award-winning animation studio Laika (“ParaNorman,” “Coraline”) will present a special retrospective entitled Missing Link and the Evolution of Laika in Los Angeles on Oct. 27.

Taking place at The Landmark, the all-day event will begin at 10:30 a.m. with a screening of BAFTA Award-winning film “Kubo and the Two Strings” and close with an 8:45 p.m. showing of “The Box Trolls.” Other movies being screened throughout the day include “Missing Link,” starring Hugh Jackman and Zoe Saldana, “Coraline,” and “ParaNorman.” Additionally there will be two Q&A sessions with Laika president & CEO Travis Knight and writer-director Chris Butler.

View the complete schedule below.

10:30 a.m.

“Kubo and the Two Strings” (introduction by and post-screening Q&A with Laika president & CEO Travis Knight, director of “Kubo” and “Bumblebee”) Charlize Theron, Matthew McConaughey, Art Parkinson and George Takei lead an international voice cast in this story of a young boy named Kubo who must locate a magical suit of armor worn by his late father in order to defeat a vengeful spirit from the past. Won the BAFTA Award and was nominated for the Golden Globe and two Oscars: animated film and VFX, the first time in 25 years that an animated film had broken through in the VFX category. Laika was awarded a Scientific and Technology Oscar for its innovation in Rapid Prototyping after the release of “Kubo and the Two Strings.”



1:15 p.m.

“Missing Link” (Q&A to follow with CButler, writer-director of “Missing Link” and “ParaNorman”) Mr. Link (aka “Bigfoot) recruits explorer Sir Lionel Frost to help find his long-lost relatives in the fabled valley of Shangri-La. Along with adventurer Adelina Fortnight, this trio of explorers travels the world to help their new friend. Jackman, Saldana and Zach Galifianakis head an international voice cast.

4 p.m.

“ParaNorman” A misunderstood boy takes on ghosts, zombies and grown-ups to save his town from a centuries-old curse. Kodi Smit-McPhee, Anna Kendrick, Casey Affleck and Leslie Mann lead the voice cast. Nominated for the Oscar and BAFTA as well as a GLAAD Media Award.

6:15 p.m.

“Coraline” An adventurous 11-year-old girl finds another world that is a strangely idealized version of her frustrating home, but it has sinister secrets. Dakota Fanning, Teri Hatcher and Ian McShane lead the voice cast. AFI’s Movie of the Year, “Coraline” was nominated for the Oscar, the Golden Globe, the BAFTA and won best feature at the BAFTA Children’s Awards.

8:45 p.m.

“The Boxtrolls” A young orphaned boy raised by underground cave-dwelling trash collectors tries to save his friends from an evil exterminator. Elle Fanning, Ben Kingsley, Simon Pegg and Nick Frost lead the cast. Nominated for an Academy Award, the BAFTA and Golden Globe.