Box Office: ‘Miss Bala’ Shoots Down $650,000 on Thursday Night

Gina Rodriguez’s “Miss Bala” has opened with a modest $650,000 at 2,050 North American locations on Thursday night.

Sony’s drug-cartel thriller, which expands to 2,203 sites on Friday, is the weekend’s only new wide release. Forecasts have estimated “Miss Bala” will draw between $6 million and $10 million over the weekend. Sony’s guidance has been for a debut in the $5 million range.

“Miss Bala” marks “Jane the Virgin” star Rodriguez’s first starring role in a studio film. The movie, based on the 2011 Mexican title, is competing with the Super Bowl on Sunday.

“Miss Bala,” which cost $15 million to produce, portrays a woman who is forced to take on Mexican drug lords after her friend is kidnapped. Catherine Hardwicke, the filmmaker behind “Twilight,” directed “Miss Bala.”

Universal’s third weekend of “Glass” will be aiming for its third box office crown. The M. Night Shyamalan thriller has pulled in $78 million in its first 13 days in North America. STX’s third weekend of the Kevin hart-Bryan Cranston comedy-drama “The Upside” will be competing with “Glass” after grossing $66 million in its first two weeks.

Year-to-date domestic box office has plunged 16% to $797 million as of Jan. 30, according to Comscore. Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst with the box-office tracker, noted that business should pick up in February. Warner Bros.’ “The Lego Movie 2” and Paramount’s “What Men Want” open next weekend.

“As the Industry closes the books on a rather depressing January at the box office, February will kick off with another rough weekend as bitterly cold weather and the major distractions of the Super Bowl will continue the downward box office spiral that will thankfully reverse course later this month when some potential hits will finally start their run at the multiplex,” Dergarabedian added.