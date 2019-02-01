×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Box Office: ‘Miss Bala’ Shoots Down $650,000 on Thursday Night

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Gina Rodríguez (GLORIA) and Ismael Cruz (LINO) star in MISS BALA
CREDIT: Gregory Smith

Gina Rodriguez’s “Miss Bala” has opened with a modest $650,000 at 2,050 North American locations on Thursday night.

Sony’s drug-cartel thriller, which expands to 2,203 sites on Friday, is the weekend’s only new wide release. Forecasts have estimated “Miss Bala” will draw between $6 million and $10 million over the weekend. Sony’s guidance has been for a debut in the $5 million range.

“Miss Bala” marks “Jane the Virgin” star Rodriguez’s first starring role in a studio film. The movie, based on the 2011 Mexican title, is competing with the Super Bowl on Sunday.

“Miss Bala,” which cost $15 million to produce, portrays a woman who is forced to take on Mexican drug lords after her friend is kidnapped. Catherine Hardwicke, the filmmaker behind “Twilight,” directed “Miss Bala.”

Universal’s third weekend of “Glass” will be aiming for its third box office crown. The M. Night Shyamalan thriller has pulled in $78 million in its first 13 days in North America. STX’s third weekend of the Kevin hart-Bryan Cranston comedy-drama “The Upside” will be competing with “Glass” after grossing $66 million in its first two weeks.

Year-to-date domestic box office has plunged 16% to $797 million as of Jan. 30, according to Comscore. Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst with the box-office tracker, noted that business should pick up in February. Warner Bros.’ “The Lego Movie 2” and Paramount’s “What Men Want” open next weekend.

“As the Industry closes the books on a rather depressing January at the box office, February will kick off with another rough weekend as bitterly cold weather and the major distractions of the Super Bowl will continue the downward box office spiral that will thankfully reverse course later this month when some potential hits will finally start their run at the multiplex,” Dergarabedian added.

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More Film

  • Netflix Rolls Out 'Celebrate the Oscars'

    Netflix Rolls Out 'Celebrate the Oscars' Sidebar

    In preparation for the 91st annual Academy Awards later this month, streaming giant Netflix has launched a new sidebar dedicated to honoring the legacy of Hollywood’s biggest night. “Celebrate the Oscars” is a landing page, available as of today on the service, that spotlights a wide variety of past Oscar winners and nominees. Featured titles [...]

  • Gina Rodríguez (GLORIA) and Ismael Cruz

    Box Office: 'Miss Bala' Shoots Down $650,000 on Thursday Night

    Gina Rodriguez’s “Miss Bala” has opened with a modest $650,000 at 2,050 North American locations on Thursday night. Sony’s drug-cartel thriller, which expands to 2,203 sites on Friday, is the weekend’s only new wide release. Forecasts have estimated “Miss Bala” will draw between $6 million and $10 million over the weekend. Sony’s guidance has been [...]

  • Conerstone Boards Elisabeth Moss Psychological Drama

    Cornerstone Films Boards Elisabeth Moss Psychological Drama ‘Shirley’

    Cornerstone Films has boarded sales on Josephine Decker’s “Shirley,” the psychological drama starring Elisabeth Moss as famed horror author Shirley Jackson, whose “The Haunting of Hill House” was recently turned into a Netflix series. “Shirley” is based on the screenplay by Sarah Gubbins (“I Love Dick”), adapted from the novel by Susan Scarf Merrell. Michael Stuhlbarg [...]

  • Hobbs and Shaw trailer

    Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham's 'Hobbs & Shaw' Trailer Packs a Punch

    The action-packed first trailer for “Fast & Furious” spinoff “Hobbs & Shaw” has finally arrived, and it was worth the wait. The film finds the unlikely duo of Dwayne Johnson’s former U.S. Diplomatic Security Service agent Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham’s ex-MI6 agent Deckard Shaw teaming up to save the world (Hobbs’ fourth time) from a new baddie: Idris Elba’s international terrorist Brixton. Unlike most “bad [...]

  • Berlin: Arclight Boards Wang Quan’an’s Competition

    Berlin: Arclight Boards Wang Quan’an’s Competition Film ‘Ondog’

    Mongolian-set “Ondog,” directed by China’s Wang Quan’an, is to be represented in international markets by Los Angeles- and Sydney-based Arclight Films. The film will have its world premiere in competition at the Berlin Film Festival. The story launches with events reminiscent of a thriller, when a young policeman is sent to investigate the murder of [...]

  • Corporate Animals review

    Sundance Film Review: 'Corporate Animals'

    When the employees of Incredible Edibles, a comestible silverware start-up, get trapped in a cave during a team-building retreat, it doesn’t take long for these environmentalists to consider cannibalism. Patrick Brice’s “Corporate Animals” is a thin satire on the dog-eat-dog — make that man-eat-man — selfishness of modern capitalism, with a deliciously nasty lead performance [...]

  • Studiocanal Names Anna Marsh as New

    Studiocanal Names Anna Marsh as U.K. Managing Director

    Anna Marsh has been named Studiocanal’s new managing director in the U.K. Marsh is being upped from executive vice president of international distribution. She will start her new London-based position on March 1. The MD post was initially to be filled by Elizabeth Trotman, Studiocanal’s point person in Australia and New Zealand, but that move fell [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad