Film News Roundup: Miramax Developing 'I Won't Be Home for Christmas'

Dave McNary

In today’s film news roundup, “I Won’t Be Home for Christmas” is in the works, the NFL has made a documentary about female team owners and D Street Pictures has signed Kenny Gage and Devon Downs to direct the dance feature “Move.”

HOLIDAY PROJECT

Miramax has acquired film rights to Lauren Iungerich’s holiday-themed screenplay “I Won’t Be Home for Christmas.”

Iungerich is set to direct, as well as produce, alongside Eli Roth and Roger Birnbaum under their newly-formed Arts District Entertainment; Jamie Dooner; and Miramax’s Bill Block. Jenny Frisbie, Michael Besman and Miramax’s Michael Lachance will executive produce. Production is slated for June and will be supervised by Lachance.

The film marks Iungerich’s feature film directorial debut. The story focuses on a 16-year-old woman who spurns her family to go skiing with her new boyfriend over the holidays. After he unceremoniously breaks up with her before the trip, she must return home humiliated with a broken heart to endure her embarrassing family and their ludicrous holiday traditions.

Iungerich created and executive produced MTV’s “Awkward” and runs the series “On My Block,” which she co-created for Netflix. She is represented by ICM Partners and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.

DOCUMENTARY PREMIERE

The National Football League premiered the documentary “A Lifetime of Sundays” on Monday at its annual meeting in Scottsdale, Ari., and said it was seeking distribution.

The documentary is part of the NFL’s initiative to celebrate the league’s 100th season and to champion the women who have played an integral role in its history. It covers female owners Virginia McCaskey of the Chicago Bears, Martha Firestone Ford of the Detroit Lions, Norma Hunt of the Kansas City Chiefs and Patricia Rooney of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“A Lifetime of Sundays” is narrated by Academy Award winner Regina King and co-executive produced by Julie Haddon, Jane Skinner Goodell, and Bill McCullough.

DANCE FILM

D Street Pictures has signed the directing team of Kenny Gage and Devon Downs to direct their upcoming dance feature, “Move.”

The film will be shot on location in Los Angeles and Las Vegas, later this year. Set for worldwide release in 2020, this story centers around young, ambitious dancers from across the globe competing in a world dance competition — not for money, but for relevance and recognition. Torino von Jones wrote the script.

Producers are Dexter Davis and James Few. Gage/Downs are represented by manager/producer Judy Fox.

