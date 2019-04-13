Mindy Kaling, Priyanka Chopra Teaming on Wedding Comedy for Universal

Universal Pictures is developing a wedding comedy after winning an auction for a pitch by Mindy Kaling, Priyanka Chopra and Dan Goor.

Kaling, who will write the screenplay with Goor, is attached to star alongside Chopra and will potentially direct. Kaling will produce for her Kaling International, Chopra for Purple Pebble Pictures, Howard Klein for 3 Arts, alongside Goor. Heather Morris and Nina Anand Aujla executive produce.

Details of the pitch are being kept under wraps other than being described as “Crazy Rich Asians” meets “My Big Fat Greek Wedding.”

Kaling will next be seen starring opposite Emma Thompson in Amazon Studios’ “Late Night,” which opens June 7. She previously starred in “Ocean’s Eight” and executive produced “The Mindy Project.”

Chopra broke out in ABC’s drama series “Quantico.” She recently appeared in “A Kid Like Jake” and “Isn’t It Romantic.”

Goor currently has an overall deal at NBCUniversal Television. He is co-creator and executive producer of NBC’s sitcom “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” In addition to being the showrunner, he has also written and directed numerous episodes.

The deal was completed prior to the Writers Guild of America instructing its members to fire their agents late Friday afternoon.

Kaling is represented by CAA, 3 Arts Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham LLP. Chopra is represented by WME and Grubman Shire & Meiselas. Goor is represented by Ziffren Brittenham LLP. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.