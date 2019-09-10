×
Millie Bobby Brown to Produce Drama Film ‘A Time Lost’ for Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown
CREDIT: Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock

Netflix is developing the drama “A Time Lost,” based on an original story by Millie Bobby Brown and her sister Paige Brown.

“A Time Lost” will be produced by Millie Bobby Brown through PCMA Productions. Paige Brown and Robert Brown are executive producing.

No actors have been cast yet. Anna Klassen is attached to adapt the story in which a long-standing feud between two Long Island families comes to a head when one of their teenage daughters is diagnosed with cancer.

“We are so grateful to Netflix for their confidence in us and this beautiful story, which we have spent years writing and developing,” said Millie Bobby Brown and Paige Brown. “It’s about friendship, family and overcoming obstacles when it feels like the world is pushing you down. It’s been a labor of love, literally.”

Millie Bobby Brown, 15, stars in the Netflix series “Stranger Things,” for which she has received two Emmy nominations. She made her feature film debut earlier this year in “Godzilla: King of the Monsters.”

Lisa Nishimura, VP of independent film and documentary features for Netflix, said, “Millie is an extraordinary creative talent. We’ve been lucky to have her in our family from the beginning of her career. It is a genuine thrill to witness Millie bring her distinct vision to the screen, now as a writer and producer, alongside her sister on this wonderful film.”

Brown is represented by WME and attorney Steve Warren. Klassen is represented by WME, Writ Large and Myman Greenspan.

