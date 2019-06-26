×

Miley Cyrus Teases ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Collaboration with Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey

Miley Cyrus
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Three of the biggest female pop stars have joined forces in a new song for the Elizabeth Banks-directed reboot of “Charlie’s Angels.”

In a tweet posted Wednesday, Miley Cyrus hinted at a collaboration between herself, Lana Del Rey, and Ariana Grande in the forthcoming film. Alongside a 14-second teaser, originally posted by Sony Pictures, the singer wrote: “WE ARE COMING! @CharliesAngels 👼 @ArianaGrande @LanaDelRey.”

The short clip plays an upbeat track while the iconic “Angels” logo flashes on the screen, but it’s unclear whether the teaser’s song is the one created by the famous trio or just another song on the film’s soundtrack.  Sony Pictures originally posted the teaser on Twitter, announcing that the official trailer will be released tomorrow, June 27.

Ariana also took to social media to hint at the collab, posting the same teaser to her Instagram and tagging Lana, Cyrus, the official Angels account, and Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska who will play angels in the latest installment. “Trailer tomorrow 👼🏼” Grande wrote.



trailer tomorrow 👼🏼



 

In addition to new songs, Elizabeth Banks has made many changes to the iconic franchise, including a new star-studded cast of angels, including Balinska, Scott, and Kristen Stewart. Another update to the formula includes a change-up to the story’s staple Bosley character, who acts as Charlie’s representative and was played by Bill Murray in the 2000 film. Now, rather than simply being a character, Bosley will serve as a rank in the organization, much like lieutenants. Banks, Patrick Stewart and Djimon Hounsou will hold the Bosley rank in the forthcoming film.

“Charlie’s Angels” will hit theaters Nov. 15.

 

