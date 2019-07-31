Film News Roundup: ‘Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool’ Set for Release by Abramorama

In today’s film news roundup, “Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool” finds a home, the Saturn Awards land a producer and LA Skins Fest selects five fellows.

ACQUISITION

Abramorama has bought North American theatrical rights to Stanley Nelson’s documentary “Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool” and plans releases in August and September.

“The story of Miles Davis – who he was as a man and artist – has often been told as the tale of a drug-addled genius,” said Nelson. “You rarely see a portrait of a man that worked hard at honing his craft, a man who deeply studied all forms of music, from Baroque to classical Indian. An elegant man who could render ballads with such tenderness yet hold rage in his heart from the racism he faced throughout his life.”

The film premiered in January at Sundance. It includes outtakes from his recording sessions, rare photos and interviews with Quincy Jones, Carlos Santana, Clive Davis, Wayne Shorter and Ron Carter.

Variety’s Owen Gleiberman said the film is “a tantalizing portrait: rich, probing, mournful, romantic, triumphant, tragic, exhilarating, and blisteringly honest.”

AWARDS

The Saturn Awards organization has selected Deviants Media and Ivan Dudynsky to produce a stage show and the first-ever global live-stream presentation for awards.

The show will take place on Sept. 13 at Avalon Theater in Hollywood. Dudynsky is the co-creator of NBC’s “Songland” and director of VH1’s “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party,” NBC’s “Hollywood Game Night” and Netflix’s “Next in Fashion.”

Mary Goss Robino has come on board to secure brand integration and partnerships. She most recently served as executive vice president of global marketing partnerships at 20th Century Fox, where she spearheaded marketing partnerships for “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Dark Phoenix” and the upcoming “Avatar” sequels. Regina Carpinelli and Cat Carson, founders of Rise Productions, are creating an interactive red-carpet experience.

FESTIVAL



The LA Skins Fest, a Native American film festival, has selected five fellows for its Native American Feature Film Writers Lab.

The festival talent development program is conducted in partnership with Comcast NBCUniversal, the Walt Disney Studios, HBO, WarnerMedia, FilmLA, Westward Productions and SAGindie.

“The Native American community is full of talented writers who deserve a genuine opportunity to succeed,” said Ian Skorodin, LA Skins Fest executive director.

The fellows are Bryson Chun (Kanaka Maoli); Maya Ditloff (Three Affiliated Tribes and Amskapi Piikani/Chippewa); Yelyna De Leon (Aztec); Khadijah Iman (Natick Nipmuc Tribe); and David Zuckerman (Ysleta del Sur Pueblo of El Paso).