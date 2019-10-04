×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Mike Figgis: ‘U.K. Has a Prime Minister Who Wants to Be Donald Trump’

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Czech artistic director of the Karlovy Vary Film Festival and competition jury member Karel Och (L) and British director and competition jury head Mike Figgis (R) attend a press conference for the New Currents section jury during the 24th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) at the Shinsegae Department Centum City Culture Hall, in Busan, South Korea, 04 October 2019. The BIFF will screen 303 films from 85 countries and run from 03 to 12 October 2019.New Currents section jury - 24th Busan Film Festival, Korea - 04 Oct 2019
CREDIT: KIM HEE-CHUL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

“Leaving Las Vegas” director Mike Figgis has slammed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Brexit process.

“We have a prime minister who wants to be Donald Trump but is a complete fool,” Figgis said Friday at the Busan International Film Festival. Figgis is set as competition jury president and was responding to media questions before the jury got down to the task of judging 14 films.

“Brexit is like living in a surrealistic, hyper-realist film,” Figgis said. “I am very worried. We have no real sense of what will happen.”

Figgis said that many people had underestimated the technical complexity of the U.K.’s proposed withdrawal from the European Union. “It was never going to happen in a simple way.”

While angry and worried by the three years of Brexit limbo, Figgis said that some good could come from the process. “Nothing will ever be the same again. The U.K. will not be the same. Europe will not be the same.” But he quickly tempered that ray of hope by explaining that Brexit “adds to this state of global confusion.”

Figgis said that he aims to soon be making movies in Korea. It was unclear whether the Brexit mess was his motivation.

“I’m on a mission to make a film with Korea,” he said, adding: “I have a little dissatisfaction with the Hollywood and European system of making films, and sense a different kind of energy in Asia and in Korea in particular.

“I’ve been to Korea five times in the last year, taken a lot of meetings. My interest is very, very great.”

More Film

  • Czech artistic director of the Karlovy

    Mike Figgis: 'U.K. Has a Prime Minister Who Wants to Be Donald Trump'

    “Leaving Las Vegas” director Mike Figgis has slammed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Brexit process. “We have a prime minister who wants to be Donald Trump but is a complete fool,” Figgis said Friday at the Busan International Film Festival. Figgis is set as competition jury president and was responding to media questions [...]

  • Friends Reunion

    Film News Roundup: 25th Anniversary Showings of 'Friends' Generate $2.9 Million

    In today’s film news, 25th anniversary showings of “Friends” draw impressively, Screen Gems is developing a Santa Muerte movie and Australian story “ATM Boy” is in the works as a feature film.  ‘FRIENDS’ ANNIVERSARY Fathom Events’ three-night showing of NBC’s sitcom “Friends” generated $2.9 million from over 1,600 North American theaters — the second-highest-grossing 2019 [...]

  • Semper Fi

    Film Review: 'Semper Fi'

    Though such niceties tend to get lost in the blunt language of “hawks” and “doves,” there’s actually a more useful distinction to be drawn when it comes to support for war, or lack thereof. It’s between people who believe a conflict fought should be a just one, and those who trust any conflict their side [...]

  • The Good Liar

    A Murderous Ian Mckellen Takes Center Stage in 'The Good Liar' Trailer

    Ian McKellen is up to no good in the new trailer for Warner Bros. upcoming film “The Good Liar.” Based on the novel by Nicholas Searle, the New Line drama follows Roy Courtnay (McKellen), a career con artist who sets his sights on well-to-do widow Betty McLeish (Helen Mirren) after meeting her online. However, his [...]

  • 1917

    How Sam Mendes and Roger Deakins Filmed '1917' to Look Like One Continuous Shot

    When director Sam Mendes told frequent collaborator Roger Deakins he wanted to film his upcoming World War I drama “1917” to appear as one continuous take, the renowned cinematographer had just one question: “Why?” It was a valid query, Mendes admits. “I want to step every step with the characters, I want to breathe every [...]

  • John Malone

    John Malone Sells His Remaining Lionsgate Stock to Mark Rachesky

    Renowned media investor John Malone has sold off his remaining stock holdings in Lionsgate, the studio that has grappled with a steep decline in its share price during the past two years. On Thursday, Malone and Malone-affiliated trusts sold a total of 2.4 million shares for $22 million to Mark Rachesky, Lionsgate chairman who now [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad