Michelle Yeoh Joins James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ Sequels

Dave McNary

Michelle Yeoh
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Michelle Yeoh is heading to Pandora. The veteran actress is boarding James Cameron’s “Avatar” franchise, and will portray scientist Dr. Karina Mogue.

“Throughout her career, Michelle has always created unique and memorable characters,” Cameron said. “I look forward to working with Michelle to do the same thing on the ‘Avatar’ sequels.”

Yeoh starred in “Crazy Rich Asians” as the mother of Henry Golding’s character. She also toplines CBS’ “Star Trek: Discovery.” Her credits include “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,” “Tomorrow Never Dies” and “Memoirs of a Geisha.” The Malaysian actress will be seen next in Paul Feig’s “Last Christmas” alongside Emilia Clarke and Golding, and in Joe Carnahan’s “Boss Level.”

“Avatar 2,” the first of four follow-ups, will hit theaters on Dec. 18, 2020. The remaining installments will be released on the same weekend over the next few years, with “Avatar 3” arriving on Dec. 17, 2021; “Avatar 4” on Dec. 20, 2024; and finally “Avatar 5” on Dec. 19, 2025.

The 2009 fantasy epic “Avatar” remains the all-time box office champion, with $2.8 billion worldwide. Cameron initially envisioned two sequels, but after meeting with the screenwriters, artists and designers, realized he had too much material and extended his plans to four movies in total.

Cameron and Jon Landau are producing through their Lightstorm Entertainment company. Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington and Sigourney Weaver are returning for the upcoming films. Kate Winslet and “Game of Thrones” star Oona Chaplin have also joined the cast. The script was written by Cameron with Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver and Shane Salerno.

Yeoh is represented by manager David Unger.

