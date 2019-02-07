Michelle Rodriguez Says Liam Neeson Can’t Be Racist Because of the Way He Kissed Viola Davis in ‘Widows’

Michelle Rodriguez is convinced that her “Widows” co-star Liam Neeson is not a racist because of how he kissed Viola Davis during the movie.

The actress came to the defense of Neeson on Wednesday night at the amfAR gala in New York in an interview with Vanity Fair in the wake of Neeson’s interview with the Independent in which Neeson admitted that he had wanted to kill a “black bastard” to avenge a friend who had been raped 40 years ago. The actor apologized on Tuesday morning during an appearance on “Good Morning America” for the comments and contended that his comments were taken out of context.

“It’s all f–kin’ bulls–t. Liam Neeson is not a racist,” Rodriguez said. “Dude, have you watched Widows? His tongue was so far down Viola Davis’s throat. You can’t call him a racist ever. Racists don’t make out with the race that they hate, especially in the way he does with his tongue—so deep down her throat. I don’t care how good of an actor you are. It’s all bulls–t. Ignore it. He’s not a racist. He’s a loving man. It’s all lies.”

Davis and Rodriguez portrayed two of the widows in “Widows,” in which the women attempt a heist in order to pay back a crime boss after their criminal husbands are killed. Neeson played the husband of Davis’ character.

Lionsgate scrubbed Tuesday night’s red carpet for the New York City premiere of Liam Neeson’s “Cold Pursuit” in the wake of the actor’s racially charged comments. The film opens on Friday in North America with Neeson portraying a Colorado snow-plower seeking revenge when his son is murdered.