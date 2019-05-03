Michelle Pfeiffer, Lucas Hedges, Tracy Letts Join ‘French Exit’ Comedy

In a pre-Cannes Film Festival announcement, Michelle Pfeiffer, Lucas Hedges and Tracy Letts have signed on to star in the comedy “French Exit.”

Rocket Science and Wild Bunch are handling international sales, beginning in Cannes. CAA Media Finance is representing the U.S. rights. The 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival opens on May 14.

Azazel Jacobs (“Terri”) is attached to direct from a script by Patrick deWitt (“The Sisters Brothers”), based on his international bestselling book of the same name that was shortlisted for the Scotiabank Giller Prize. Thorsten Schumacher’s Rocket Science is financing and producing the film, with Elevation Pictures also producing.

Pfeiffer will portray a 60-year-old penniless Manhattan socialite whose husband has been dead for 20 years. With his vast inheritance gone, she cashes in the last of her possessions and resolves to live out her twilight days anonymously in a modest apartment in Paris, accompanied by her directionless son (played by Hedges) and the embodiment of her husband in the form of the family cat, voiced by Letts.

Pfeiffer most recently starred in “Ant-Man and the Wasp” and “Murder on the Orient Express.” She will be seen opposite Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning in Disney’s “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.” Pfeiffer received Academy Award nominations for her roles in “The Fabulous Baker Boys,” “Love Field” and “Dangerous Liaisons.”

Hedges received an Academy Award nomination for his role in “Manchester by the Sea” and a Golden Globe nomination for his performance in “Boy Erased.” He has credits for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” and “Lady Bird.”

Letts is a Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner with credits on “The Post,” “The Big Short” and “Lady Bird.” He is currently in post-production on “Ford v. Ferrari.”

Jacobs wrote and directed “The Lovers,” starring Debra Winger and Letts, and “Terri,” starring Jacob Wysocki and John C. Reilly, which was written by deWitt.

Pfeiffer is represented by CAA and Management 360. Hedges is repped by CAA and Anonymous Content. Letts is repped by Innovative Artists. Jacobs is repped by CAA and Novo. DeWitt is repped by Foundry Literary Media and Novo.