×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Michelle Pfeiffer, Lucas Hedges, Tracy Letts Join ‘French Exit’ Comedy

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Michelle Pfeiffer Lucas Hedges Tracy Letts
CREDIT: Shutterstock

In a pre-Cannes Film Festival announcement, Michelle Pfeiffer, Lucas Hedges and Tracy Letts have signed on to star in the comedy “French Exit.”

Rocket Science and Wild Bunch are handling international sales, beginning in Cannes. CAA Media Finance is representing the U.S. rights. The 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival opens on May 14.

Azazel Jacobs (“Terri”) is attached to direct from a script by Patrick deWitt (“The Sisters Brothers”), based on his international bestselling book of the same name that was shortlisted for the Scotiabank Giller Prize. Thorsten Schumacher’s Rocket Science is financing and producing the film, with Elevation Pictures also producing.

Pfeiffer will portray a 60-year-old penniless Manhattan socialite whose husband has been dead for 20 years. With his vast inheritance gone, she cashes in the last of her possessions and resolves to live out her twilight days anonymously in a modest apartment in Paris, accompanied by her directionless son (played by Hedges) and the embodiment of her husband in the form of the family cat, voiced by Letts.

Related

Pfeiffer most recently starred in “Ant-Man and the Wasp” and “Murder on the Orient Express.” She will be seen opposite Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning in Disney’s “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.” Pfeiffer received Academy Award nominations for her roles in “The Fabulous Baker Boys,” “Love Field” and “Dangerous Liaisons.”

Hedges received an Academy Award nomination for his role in “Manchester by the Sea” and a Golden Globe nomination for his performance in “Boy Erased.” He has credits for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” and “Lady Bird.”

Letts is a Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner with credits on “The Post,” “The Big Short” and “Lady Bird.” He is currently in post-production on “Ford v. Ferrari.”

Jacobs wrote and directed “The Lovers,” starring Debra Winger and Letts, and “Terri,” starring Jacob Wysocki and John C. Reilly, which was written by deWitt.

Pfeiffer is represented by CAA and Management 360. Hedges is repped by CAA and Anonymous Content. Letts is repped by Innovative Artists. Jacobs is repped by CAA and Novo.  DeWitt is repped by Foundry Literary Media and Novo.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More Film

  • What We Left Unfinished review

    Film Review: 'What We Left Unfinished'

    Assembling a few found shards from the recent history of endlessly broken Afghanistan, “What We Left Unfinished” is cultural archaeology of special interest to cineastes. Miriam Ghani’s film spotlights five features that were abandoned during that nation’s Communist era (1978-1991), their fate decreed by regime changes or the vagaries of censorship. Excerpts from surviving footage [...]

  • Michelle Pfeiffer Lucas Hedges Tracy Letts

    Michelle Pfeiffer, Lucas Hedges, Tracy Letts Join 'French Exit' Comedy

    In a pre-Cannes Film Festival announcement, Michelle Pfeiffer, Lucas Hedges and Tracy Letts have signed on to star in the comedy “French Exit.” Rocket Science and Wild Bunch are handling international sales, beginning in Cannes. CAA Media Finance is representing the U.S. rights. The 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival opens on May 14. Azazel Jacobs [...]

  • 'Detective Pikachu' Director of Photography Thinks

    'Detective Pikachu' Director of Photography Not a Fan of 'Sonic' Trailer

    A lot of people have opinions about the “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie trailer that dropped on Tuesday, and none of them are good. That includes John Mathieson, the director of photography for rival video game-based movie “Pokémon: Detective Pikachu.” “Funny enough, I was offered [‘Sonic the Hedgehog’] and after watching the trailer I thought I’m [...]

  • Writers Guild Removes Judge in Lawsuit

    Writers Guild Removes Judge in Lawsuit Against Talent Agencies

    The Writers Guild of America has removed the judge assigned to its lawsuit against Hollywood’s four major talent agencies, using its only preemptory challenge. The WGA had asked Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Marc Gross to voluntarily recuse himself from the case earlier this week but Gross refused, leading to the guild using its right [...]

  • Avengers: Endgame

    'Avengers: Endgame' to Obliterate Second-Weekend Domestic Box Office Record

    Disney-Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” will continue obliterating records this weekend as the superhero blockbuster heads for at least $175 million in North America, early estimates showed on Friday. “Avengers: Endgame,” which opened with a stunning $357.1 million last weekend, should easily eclipse the record for biggest domestic second weekend of all time, currently held by 2015’s [...]

  • Laurie Lynd Talks About Exonerating Gay

    ‘Killing Patient Zero’s’ Laurie Lynd: ‘I Will Never Understand That Hatred’

    TORONTO —   Veteran Toronto director Laurie Lynd taps into the myth-busting 2017 book “Patient Zero and the Making of the AIDS Epidemic” for a documentary feature that reframes the legacy of Quebec flight attendant Gaetan Dugas, a promiscuous gay man who was incorrectly identified as patient zero by investigators from the U.S. Center for [...]

  • Layoffs Hit 1091 Media

    1091 Media Announces Layoffs (EXCLUSIVE)

    Indie studio 1091,  formerly known as The Orchard, is laying off nine employees or roughly 25% of its staff as it moves in a new strategic direction that will see the company release fewer films. The cuts will be across the company and will include reduction in marketing, distribution, and other areas. The layoffs come [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad