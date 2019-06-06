×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Michel Hazanavicius, Dardenne Brothers Team Up for Holocaust-Themed Animated Feature (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
Michel Hazanavicus photographed by Francois Berthier in Paris, France for Variety April 2017.
CREDIT: François berthier for Variety

Oscar-winning director Michel Hazanavicius is set to adapt Jean-Claude Grumberg’s bestselling tale “La plus precious des marchandises” into an animated feature film. The Dardenne brothers are co-producing the film with Studiocanal, which will handle all rights, including international sales.

The tale, set during World War II against the backdrop of the Holocaust, is produced by Patrick Sobelman and Robert Guédiguian at France’s Ex Nihilo, and Florence Gastaud, Riad Sattouf and Hazanavicius at Les Compagnons de Cinéma. Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne are co-producing via their banner Les Films du Fleuve. Valérie Schermann’s company, Prima Linéa, whose track record includes the award-winning “The Red Turtle,” will be handling the animation.

The story intertwines the fates of a Jewish family, including newborn twins, who are arrested in Paris and deported to Auschwitz, and a poor and childless woodcutter couple living in the depths of a Polish forest. While on a train to the death camp, the young father puts one of his twins in a package and throws him out of the train, into the snow. The lonely woodcutter wife, whose sole distraction is to watch the trains pass by, comes across the package and discovers the child she was waiting for so fervently.

Related

Hazanavicius will co-write the script with Grumberg based on the latter’s novel, which was published in January and has already been translated into more than 10 languages. “Opposing the force of life to the industry of death, Grumberg’s tale succeeds in finding something beautiful to tell about [a period] that will forever remain a stain on the history of mankind,” he said.

Hazanavicius, who won an Oscar for “The Artist,” said that although he didn’t initiate the project, he’s intimately connected to it. He has known Grumberg, a friend of his parents, since childhood, and he has explored, either directly or indirectly, the topic of mass murder and genocide in previous films, such as a documentary about the genocide in Rwanda, which he co-directed, and “The Search,” set in war-torn Chechnya in 1999.

The director said his ambition with this project was to deliver a universal tale about love and resilience and to depict in a modest and accessible way the experience of the death camps.

Besides writing, directing and producing the film, Hazanavicius will also create the graphic design of the movie. He said he has been drawing his whole life. “The look of the animation will be rather classical and inspired by many traditions, from ‘Snow White’ to Japanese features and 19th century Russian aesthetic,” he said.

The film will mark Studiocanal’s third collaboration with Hazanavicius following “Redoutable” which world premiered in competition at Cannes in 2017, and the upcoming “Le prince oublié.”

“We immediately thought of Michel, who is one of Europe’s most talented and creative filmmakers, one of the rare European directors to have won an Oscar,” said Nicolas Dumont, Studiocanal’s exec VP of French production, theatrical distribution and home entertainment.

“He’s not only a wonderful storyteller, he’s also a talented artist who graduated from the prestigious Beaux Arts school in France and his drawings are beautiful,” said Dumont.

Studiocanal has been delivering critically acclaimed animated features such as “Ernest & Celestine” through its collaborations with well-established animation companies like Folivari and Aardman (“Shawn the Sheep”). Dumont said the company was also increasingly interested in either initiating projects or boarding them at a very early stage.

Sobelman said Agat Films had decided to venture into animation because of the emotional strength of the story and its universal themes. “For us it’s a gamble because we’ve never done animation, and it’s a very ambitious project to start with, but the fact that we have been able to aggregate so many talented people around this projects speaks volume about its potential,” said Sobelman.

The production of will kick off in 2020 for a theatrical release scheduled for 2022.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas &

    Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas & Benicio Del Toro (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Ellen Pompeo Actors on Actors

    Ellen Pompeo on Achieving Equal Pay: 'Closed Mouths Don't Get Fed'

  • Michael Douglas Says Steven Spielberg Blocked

    Michael Douglas Says Steven Spielberg Stopped Him From Receiving a Cannes Award for 'Behind the Candelabra'

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

  • Why Julia Roberts Never Thought of

    Why Julia Roberts Never Thought of Herself as ‘America’s Sweetheart’

  • Patricia Arquette Actors on Actors Nude

    Patricia Arquette on Overcoming Her Fear of Nude Scenes

  • Emilia Clarke Actors on Actors 2019

    Emilia Clarke’s Biggest ‘Game of Thrones’ Regret

  • Emilia Clarke AoA

    Emilia Clarke Had to Be Sewn Into Her 'Game of Thrones' Costume

  • Actors on Actors: Emilia Clark and

    Actors on Actors: Emilia Clarke and Regina Hall (Full Video)

More Film

  • Michel Hazanavicus photographed by Francois Berthier

    Michel Hazanavicius, Dardenne Brothers Team Up for Holocaust-Themed Animated Feature (EXCLUSIVE)

    Oscar-winning director Michel Hazanavicius is set to adapt Jean-Claude Grumberg’s bestselling tale “La plus precious des marchandises” into an animated feature film. The Dardenne brothers are co-producing the film with Studiocanal, which will handle all rights, including international sales. The tale, set during World War II against the backdrop of the Holocaust, is produced by [...]

  • Sienna Miller

    Sienna Miller Says 'American Woman' Role is 'Rare' For Women

    Sienna Miller wants more female stories in Hollywood. In “American Woman”, the actress plays a mother grappling with the tragedy of losing a child over the course of a decade. On the red carpet at the film’s Hollywood premiere, Mille noted the lack of roles for women in character studies like this one. “A woman [...]

  • Emmy and Tony Award winner James

    Why James Corden Felt Like He Was 'High' While Filming 'Cats'

    James Corden is very nervous. Sure, he’s hosted the Tonys once before, but he’s doing it again on Sunday and he’s worried about the opening number. “As it stands right now, a potential disaster,” Corden told Variety on Thursday morning during a break from Tony rehearsals, adding, “It’s ambitious. Look, we want to make an [...]

  • Mac Miller

    How a Mac Miller Doc Got Squashed: Director Explains Project's Quick Demise

    To quote the late great Mac Miller, “Dang!” It’s been nearly nine months since the untimely passing of rapper-producer Miller from an accidental overdose of cocaine and fentanyl, and hardly a week goes by without news of unreleased songs discovered (“Benji the Dog” was leaked in May) or tributes being released (Flying Lotus has the [...]

  • Melina Matsoukas AFI Franklin J Schaffner

    Melina Matsoukas Honored With AFI's Franklin J. Schaffner Alumni Medal

    This year’s recipient of the Franklin J. Schaffner Alumni Medal is Melina Matsoukas, an alumna of the AFI class of 2005 who has directed such seminal works as Beyonce’s “Lemonade” visual album and the “Thanksgiving” episode of “Master of None.” Later this year, her feature film debut “Queen & Slim” will be released by Universal [...]

  • Denzel Washington AFI Lifetime Acheivement Award

    AFI Honoree Denzel Washington on 'Backing Into' Acting

    Considering Denzel Washington is a two-time Academy Award winner and widely agreed upon as one of the greatest actors of all time, it’s strange to think he never considered acting until he was in college. “I kind of backed into it,” Washington admits. “I never thought about acting, I didn’t know anything about it. But [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad