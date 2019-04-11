Michael Keaton to Star in Drama ‘Goodrich’ With Amy Pascal Producing

Michael Keaton is attached to star in “Goodrich,” with Amy Pascal producing and Hallie Meyers-Shyer directing from her own script.

The story centers on a man named Andy Goodrich in the aftermath of his second wife leaving him. He is faced with taking care of their 9-year-old twins and has to seek help from his adult daughter.

Plans are to begin shooting in the fall. The project has not yet been set up at a studio.

Keaton was nominated for an Academy Award for his performance in Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)” and starred in Tom McCarthy’s best picture winner “Spotlight” and Tim Burton’s “Dumbo” for Disney. He’s currently in production on “What is Life Worth.”

Pascal chaired Sony Pictures’ motion picture group for nearly a decade until departing in 2015, when she formed Sony-based Pascal Pictures. Since then, she’s produced “Ghostbusters,” “Molly’s Game,” “The Post,” “Venom,” and “The Girl in the Spider’s Web.” She was nominated for a best picture Academy Award along with Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger for “The Post.”

Meyers-Shyer made her directorial debut on the 2017 romantic comedy “Home Again,” starring Reese Witherspoon, Nat Wolff, and Michael Sheen. She’s the daughter of rom-com maven Nancy Meyers.

CAA and ICM Partners are brokering the domestic deal for “Goodrich.” The casting was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.