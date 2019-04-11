×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Michael Keaton to Star in Drama ‘Goodrich’ With Amy Pascal Producing

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Michael Keaton Dumbo
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Michael Keaton is attached to star in “Goodrich,” with Amy Pascal producing and Hallie Meyers-Shyer directing from her own script.

The story centers on a man named Andy Goodrich in the aftermath of his second wife leaving him. He is faced with taking care of their 9-year-old twins and has to seek help from his adult daughter.

Plans are to begin shooting in the fall. The project has not yet been set up at a studio.

Keaton was nominated for an Academy Award for his performance in Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)” and starred in Tom McCarthy’s best picture winner “Spotlight” and Tim Burton’s “Dumbo” for Disney. He’s currently in production on “What is Life Worth.”

Pascal chaired Sony Pictures’ motion picture group for nearly a decade until departing in 2015, when she formed Sony-based Pascal Pictures. Since then, she’s produced “Ghostbusters,” “Molly’s Game,” “The Post,” “Venom,” and “The Girl in the Spider’s Web.” She was nominated for a best picture Academy Award along with Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger for “The Post.”

Meyers-Shyer made her directorial debut on the 2017 romantic comedy “Home Again,” starring Reese Witherspoon, Nat Wolff, and Michael Sheen. She’s the daughter of rom-com maven Nancy Meyers.

CAA and ICM Partners are brokering the domestic deal for “Goodrich.” The casting was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More Film

  • Olympic Dreams review

    Film Review: ‘Olympic Dreams’

    Describing a movie as “sweet” may be interpreted by some as damnation with the faintest praise. But, really, there is no more appropriate adjective for “Olympic Dreams,” an engagingly wistful dramedy about opposites attracted while adrift far from home. Set against the backdrop of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, where indie [...]

  • MGM FILE** The Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer logo graces

    MGM Studios Projects 40% Earnings Drop Amid Epix Now Launch

    MGM announced this week that it expects a 40% decline in earnings in 2019 as it invests in its Epix Now streaming service. The company said in February that it would launch Epix Now at $5.99 per month, joining other premium channels that have already rolled out over-the-top services. In order to attract subscribers, Epix [...]

  • Michael Keaton Dumbo

    Michael Keaton to Star in Drama 'Goodrich' With Amy Pascal Producing

    Michael Keaton is attached to star in “Goodrich,” with Amy Pascal producing and Hallie Meyers-Shyer directing from her own script. The story centers on a man named Andy Goodrich in the aftermath of his second wife leaving him. He is faced with taking care of their 9-year-old twins and has to seek help from his [...]

  • Why Not Choose Love? A Mary

    Women's Film Institute Launches Festival With Mary Pickford Movie

    The Hollywood Women’s Film Institute will launch its inaugural film festival with “Why Not Choose Love? A Mary Pickford Manifesto” as its opening title, Variety has learned exclusively. The Mary Pickford biopic, starring Sophie Kennedy Clark as the iconic actress, will screen on June 13 at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in [...]

  • The Secret Life of Pets 2

    'Secret Life of Pets 2' Trailer Shows the Emotional Side of Animals

    Universal Pictures is celebrating National Pet Day by dropping a new trailer for “The Secret Life of Pets 2,” highlighting the “emotional” side of our furry friends. The footage shows the terrier Max, voiced by Patton Oswalt, being taken to the vet by his owner (Ellie Kemper) due to the stress of protecting her toddler [...]

  • Locarno Industry Academy

    Locarno Industry Academy Unspools First Edition in IFF Panama

    PANAMA CITY —   “The main problem is how to reach audiences beyond festivals,” says the Locarno Festival’s Nadia Dresti. The Locarno Industry Academy, which now boasts a network of events outside the Swiss city, aims to help a budding new generation of distribution, sales, exhibition and programming execs to develop answers. IFF Panama and [...]

  • Producer Will Packer Billion Dollar Producer

    How Billion-Dollar Producer Will Packer Gives Audiences What They Want

    In the upcoming comedy “Little,” Regina Hall stars as the alpha adult version of the character and Marsai Martin (“Black-ish”) is her 13-year-old bespectacled inner nerd. The movie is already garnering attention because it turned Martin into Hollywood’s youngest executive producer. Will Packer, another exec producer on the film, helped Martin make history and is [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad