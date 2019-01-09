×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Michael Jackson Sexual Abuse Documentary Added to Sundance Lineup

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Michael Jackson Sony
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

The Sundance Film Festival has added the world premiere of the documentary “Leaving Neverland,” which focuses on sexual abuse allegations against the late pop star Michael Jackson.

The movie, produced and directed by Dan Reed, describes how Jackson allegedly began long-running relationships with two boys, aged 7 and 10, and their families while at the peak of his fame. The two, now in their 30s, claim that they were sexually abused by Jackson, and how they came to terms with it years later.

“Neverland” refers to the Neverland Ranch in Santa Barbara County, Calif., where Jackson lived between 1988 and 2003. The property was raided by law enforcement in 2003 in connection with molestation accusations by a 13-year-old boy. Jackson was acquitted of all 14 criminal counts against him in state court in 2005.

“Leaving Neverland” will screen in the special event category at the festival in two parts, totaling nearly four hours, followed by a Q&A with the filmmakers.

“Through gut-wrenching interviews with the now-adult men and their families, ‘Leaving Neverland’ crafts a portrait of sustained exploitation and deception, documenting the power of celebrity that allowed a revered figure to infiltrate the lives of starstruck children and their parents,” the synopsis reads.

Reed’s credits include HBO’s “Terror”; “The Paedophile Hunter”; docudrama “Shooters,” featuring a cast of real-life underworld gunmen; the war documentary “The Valley”; and money-laundering story “From Russia With Cash.”

Sundance also added the world premiere of the Steve Bannon documentary “The Brink,” directed by Alison Klayman and produced by Marie Therese Guirgis. The film focuses on the former White House chief strategist traveling around the world, spreading his hard-line anti-immigration message. Magnolia Pictures just acquired the pic.

The two additions bring the number of movies for Sundance to 241 projects, from 49 countries. The festival launches on Jan. 24.

More Film

  • Michael Jackson Sony

    Michael Jackson Sexual Abuse Documentary Added to Sundance Lineup

    The Sundance Film Festival has added the world premiere of the documentary “Leaving Neverland,” which focuses on sexual abuse allegations against the late pop star Michael Jackson. The film, produced and directed by Dan Reed, describes how Jackson began long-running relationships with two boys, aged 7 and 10, and their families while at the peak [...]

  • Chris DeFaria

    Chris deFaria to Leave Dreamworks Animation, Margie Cohn Named President

    In a major shakeup, Chris deFaria is leaving the presidency of Dreamworks Feature Animation Group after two years in the post. He’s being replaced by Margie Cohn, who previously served as president of DreamWorks Animation Television and will now oversee both film and television operations. She will report to Donna Langley, chairman of Universal Pictures, [...]

  • Sundance: Steve Bannon Documentary 'The Brink'

    Sundance: Steve Bannon Documentary 'The Brink' Acquired by Magnolia (EXCLUSIVE)

    Magnolia Pictures has acquired “The Brink,” a fly-on-the-wall documentary about Steve Bannon, the controversial advisor to President Donald Trump. The film follows Bannon as he tries to export his fiery brands of populism and nationalism beyond the borders of the United States. “The Brink” is directed by Alison Klayman, a filmmaker best known for “Ai [...]

  • 'Eighth Grade' Might Head the Class

    'Eighth Grade' Might Head the Class of First Features

    From the stripped-down authenticity of Jonah Hill’s “Mid90s,” to the fed-up outcry of Carlos López Estrada’s “Blindspotting,” to the prestige Oscar-bait trappings of Bradley Cooper’s “A Star Is Born,” 2018’s class of debut filmmaking talent built impressively on the promise of cinema’s future. Directors such as Ari Aster (“Hereditary”), Aneesh Chaganty (“Searching”), Josie Rourke (“Mary [...]

  • SAMUEL L. JACKSON in Glass. M.

    Film Review: M. Night Shyamalan's 'Glass'

    In “Glass,” writer-director M. Night Shyamalan revisits three of his most popular — and, dare I say it, iconic — characters: David Dunn (Bruce Willis), the sad-sack Philadelphia security guard from “Unbreakable,” who discovered that he was physically indestructible and, with a kind of agonized destiny, began to take on the identity of an earthbound superhero; [...]

  • Caleb Landry Jones Tom Hanks

    Caleb Landry Jones to Co-Star With Tom Hanks in Amblin's 'Bios' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Caleb Landry Jones is set to join Tom Hanks in Amblin Entertainment’s sci-fi pic “Bios,” sources tell Variety. The film follows Finch, the last man on Earth. An ailing inventor facing his own mortality, Finch builds a robot to keep his beloved dog safe. As the trio embarks upon an epic cross-country journey, the scientist [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad