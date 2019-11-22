×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Michael Jackson Music Biopic in the Works From ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Producer

By
Matt Donnelly

Senior Film Writer

Matt's Most Recent Stories

View All
Michael Jackson in concert in Milton Keynes, BritainVarious
CREDIT: Ilpo Musto/REX/Shutterstock

“Bohemian Rhapsody” producer Graham King has struck a deal with the Michael Jackson estate for the pop star’s life and music rights, with plans to make a feature film based on both.

King has tapped “Gladiator” and “The Aviator” screenwriter John Logan on the project. The film currently has no studio or distributor attached.

The film will not provide a “sanitized” look at the life of Jackson, accused of harrowing child sexual abuse in the explosive documentary “Leaving Neverland” this year, said a report from Deadline Hollywood, which first broke the news. A King spokesperson confirmed the project with Variety, but would not comment on whether Logan’s script would include Jackson’s accusers.

More to come…

More Film

  • Queen and Slim soundtrack

    Album Review: 'Queen & Slim: The Soundtrack'

    “Queen & Slim,” the film, traffics in sudden tragedy and symbolic terror as it portrays the violence of self-defense and self-awareness in stark, painful terms. It deserves an equally audacious score and soundtrack, a job that has gone to another Devonté Hynes, the British singer, songwriter, guitarist, record producer and director in his guise of Blood [...]

  • Michael Jackson in concert in Milton

    Michael Jackson Music Biopic in the Works From 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Producer

    “Bohemian Rhapsody” producer Graham King has struck a deal with the Michael Jackson estate for the pop star’s life and music rights, with plans to make a feature film based on both. King has tapped “Gladiator” and “The Aviator” screenwriter John Logan on the project. The film currently has no studio or distributor attached. The [...]

  • Michael J. Pollard Dead

    Michael J. Pollard, 'Bonnie and Clyde' and 'House of 1000 Corpses' Actor, Dies at 80

    Academy Award nominee Michael J. Pollard, known for his roles in “Bonnie and Clyde” and “House of 1000 Corpses,” has died. He was 80. “House of 1000 Corpses” director Rob Zombie broke the news on Facebook early Friday morning. “We have lost another member of our ‘House of 1000 Corpses’ family. I woke up to [...]

  • Jonathan Pryce

    Jonathan Pryce on Early Roles, Reading Reviews and Advice He Got From Lee Strasberg

    Jonathan Pryce, who has done memorable work for 40-plus years, hits a career high in “The Two Popes,” a complex look at Francis, played by Pryce, and Benedict, portrayed by Anthony Hopkins. Though Pryce has played well-known figures before, such as Juan Perón in the 1996 “Evita,” he was hesitant to take on Pope Francis [...]

  • Tracy Letts Ford V Ferrari

    Tracy Letts on His Writing Routine and His Roles in 'Ford v Ferrari,' 'Little Women'

    Tracy Letts says he’s driven by the need to tell stories that showcase humanity. It’s a need that earned him a 2008 Pulitzer Prize for “August: Osage County” and led to his current Broadway play, “Linda Vista,” about a 50-year-old divorcé (played by Ian Barford) in the midst of a midlife crisis. Letts also brings the [...]

  • In “Frozen 2,” Elsa is grateful

    Box Office: 'Frozen 2' Nabs $18.6 Million in Early International Launches

    Disney’s “Frozen 2” is starting to generate heat internationally with $18.6 million in 26 markets. The sequel launched in first place in all overseas territories on Wednesday and posted the highest opening day of all time for an animated movie in South Korea, Indonesia, Turkey, Philippines, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and UAE. The debut day in [...]

  • Apollo 11

    'Apollo 11' Returning to Imax Theaters (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Apollo 11” will return to Imax theaters for a one-week engagement, Variety has learned. The move comes as the documentary about the 1969 NASA mission to put the first men on the moon is gearing up for a heated awards season. “Apollo 11” is seen as one of the major contenders for the best documentary [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad