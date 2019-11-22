Michael Jackson Music Biopic in the Works From ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Producer

“Bohemian Rhapsody” producer Graham King has struck a deal with the Michael Jackson estate for the pop star’s life and music rights, with plans to make a feature film based on both.

King has tapped “Gladiator” and “The Aviator” screenwriter John Logan on the project. The film currently has no studio or distributor attached.

The film will not provide a “sanitized” look at the life of Jackson, accused of harrowing child sexual abuse in the explosive documentary “Leaving Neverland” this year, said a report from Deadline Hollywood, which first broke the news. A King spokesperson confirmed the project with Variety, but would not comment on whether Logan’s script would include Jackson’s accusers.

