×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Leaving Neverland’: Everything That’s Happened Since the Michael Jackson Documentary Premiered

By

Anna's Most Recent Stories

View All
MICHAEL JACKSONMICHAEL JACKSON PERFORMING AT WEMBLEY STADIUM, LONDON, BRITAIN - 1988
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

There’s been no end to public outcry ever since HBO’s “Leaving Neverland” premiered at Sundance Film Festival in January. The painful two-part HBO documentary, which details the alleged sexual abuse that two men endured from Jackson, has resulted in a variety of responses. Many have condemned Jackson’s actions and taken steps to disassociate with the King of Pop but still others are choosing to not believe the singer’s accusers and denouncing the film.

The details unearthed in “Leaving Neverland” have resulted in a permanent tainting of the powerful singer’s legacy — radio stations have begun pulling Jackson’s music from their sets and the one-time earning power of the Jackson estate is now in question.

Here’s some of the fallout that’s resulted so far from the widely talked about film:

Michael Jackson’s music sees sales and streaming declines

In the shadow of the “Neverland” premiere, Jackson’s music — including his work with the Jackson 5 and The Jacksons — has dipped noticeably in popularity. From March 3-5 (the documentary premiered on March 3), the singer’s album sales fell by 39 percent and his combined song and album sales faced a drop of 8,000, according to Billboard.

Related

“The Simpsons” removes episode

The 1991 episode “Stark Raving Dad” featured a voice from Jackson that was initially uncredited, but confirmed by him several years later. “Simpsons” producers pulled the episode from rotation this week. Jackson voiced Leon Kompowsky, a large white man who claimed to be the singer, who met Homer in a mental institution.

Even Corey Feldman has changed his mind

One of Jackson’s longtime defenders, former child star Corey Feldman, said that after watching the film, “I can no longer defend him.”

Radio stations are pulling Michael Jackson’s music

Radio stations in New Zealand and Canada have announced they will stop playing Michael Jackson’s music in an assumed to be in response to “Leaving Neverland.” Leon Wratt, the group content director for MediaWorks’, a radio station in New Zealand, said in an interview that “…with something as controversial as what this ‘Leaving Neverland’ was going to be, we’re certainly going to err on the side of caution here.” Other dj’s are also making statements about dropping his music from their rotation.

London buses run MJ Innocent ads

An organization of Michael Jackson defenders ran two separate ads on the sides of buses in London. One ad has a picture of Jackson with the word “innocent” superimposed over his mouth and includes the text, “Facts Don’t Lie. People Do.” The other has a picture of the top half of the pop star’s face with the text, “#MJINNOCENT.”

Estate releases concert film on YouTube

Twenty minutes after the first part of “Leaving Neverland” premiered on HBO, Jackson’s estate released a concert video on YouTube that was the same exact length as the documentary. “Live in Bucharest (The Dangerous Tour)” appears as an attempt to distract and confuse potential viewers from the scathing HBO documentary.

A Michael Jackson musical canceled its test run

Jukebox musical “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough” canceled its Chicago trial run, saying it wasn’t because of the documentary but due to scheduling issues.

The Jackson estate sued HBO to block the airing of the doc

Citing a 1992 non-disparagement agreement, the Jackson estate threatened HBO with a lawsuit if they aired “Leaving Neverland,” but HBO quickly countered it had no plans to back down.

‘Leaving Neverland’ Imdb Page Hacked 

The film’s Imdb page was hacked for several hours with details supporting the singer’s innocence. The hack appeared to be tied to an organized campaign to discredit the film.

Daniel Nissen and Jordan Moreau contributed to this report.

Popular on Variety

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

More Film

  • Jeffrey Katzenberg speaks at the Austin

    SXSW: Jeffrey Katzenberg, Meg Whitman Announce Quibi Projects Including 'Frat Boy Genius'

    Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman have unveiled a slate of short-form projects heading to Quibi, their upcoming video streaming service designed for mobile devices. The duo, in an opening day panel at SXSW Film, announced a “Thanks a Million” show from Jennifer Lopez’s company about the power of giving; an origin story to complement Telemundo’s [...]

  • Andy Serkis Thomas Brodie-Sangster

    Andy Serkis, Thomas Brodie-Sangster to Star in 'Mouse Guard'

    Andy Serkis and Thomas Brodie-Sangster will star in Fox’s fantasy-action movie “Mouse Guard” with “Maze Runner’s” Wes Ball directing. Fox started development on the movie, based on the “Mouse Guard” graphic novel series, in 2016 with “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” writer Gary Whitta on board to pen the adaptation. Matt Reeves, director of [...]

  • 'The Mother Code' Movie in the

    Steven Spielberg's Amblin Developing Sci-Fi Movie 'The Mother Code' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners has acquired the worldwide film rights for the science-fiction novel “The Mother Code,” Variety has learned exclusively. The story, written by Silicon Valley biochemist Carole Stivers, will be published next year. Amy Louise Johnson, who has credits on the Syfy series “Nightflyers,” has been hired to write the script for Amblin. [...]

  • Kat CandlerOprah Winfrey and the cast

    'Queen Sugar' Showrunner Kat Candler to Helm 'Splitfoot' at Fox Searchlight (EXCLUSIVE)

    Kat Candler is set to rewrite and direct Fox Searchlight’s “Splitfoot,” sources tell Variety. The pic is inspired by a 1936 New Yorker article written by journalist and bestselling author Carl Carmer about the first documented haunted house. The story follows a jaded reporter who, after having a disturbing encounter that raises the prospect that [...]

  • Million Dollar Baby

    Lakeshore Entertainment Shops Film Library, Eyes Expansion Into Television (EXCLUSIVE)

    Lakeshore Entertainment has put its film library on the block as it seeks to expand its activities in television. The company quietly began shopping its 300-title library earlier this year. Moelis & Co. is handling the sale process. “Over the past 20 years, Lakeshore has built a top-tier 300-title motion picture library through production and [...]

  • Aretha FranklinNational Portrait Gallery's American Portrait

    Aretha Franklin Biopic 'Respect' Set for Summer 2020

    MGM has set its Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect” for an Aug. 14, 2020, release. Stage director Liesl Tommy boarded the film earlier this year. The studio set the project in motion a year ago when it was announced that Jennifer Hudson, who won a supporting actress Oscar for “Dreamgirls,” had been personally selected for the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad