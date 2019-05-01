×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Michael J. Fox on Facing Adversity With Optimism and Dark Humor

By

Staff Writer

Mackenzie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Denis Leary and Michael J Fox2019 Tribeca Film Festival -"Tribeca Talks - StoryTellers: Michael J. Fox with Denis Leary", New York, USA - 30 Apr 2019
CREDIT: William Volcov/REX/Shutterstock

Michael J. Fox doesn’t let Parkinson’s disease get him down. He takes life step-by-step when he fears he will fall, he laughs through hardship, and he helps others who are struggling to do the same.

“I don’t know much about acting, but I know what people have told me and what acting teachers have told me,” he said. “I learned that if you’re laughing, just keep laughing, if you’re crying, cry till you cant anymore. Stuff happens and you just get on.”

When old friends Denis Leary and Fox sat down for a Tribeca Film Festival panel talk on Tuesday, they shared memories and quipped about how they’re different: the former is a pessimistic Irishman, the latter an optimist with a dark sense of humor. From Fox joking about how disabled people can also be “assholes” to retelling a story about how his daughters had to describe the term “fomo” to him, it seems to be true. In Leary’s case, he said that his Manhattan road-rage is his favorite part of the day.

Related

“I consider myself an Irish optimist, which means I look forward to the worst happening, but you, you’re sort of unrelenting. Like you know, with this disease or this diagnosis, you go like ‘okay, what’s the next f—ing barrier that comes up, f— that, let’s knock it down,’ which is really admirable,” Leary said.

A tangible indication of Fox’s humorous optimism can be shown through his comedy show fundraiser, “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson’s,” which are followed by another one of Fox’s passions: music. The events have seen acts and guests such as Chris Rock, Muhammad Ali, Whoopi Goldberg, and magician David Blaine. Leary recalled one story where Ali hid from Fox in a janitor’s closet because his attendance was supposed to be a surprise. Every year, Fox also achieves his rockstar dreams by appearing onstage playing his guitar.

“Every year when Mike does the event, it ends with rock and roll,” Leary said. “Elvis Costello, The Who, every year there’s this big number and Mike is playing ‘Johnny B Goode,’ so in your own way, your rockstar dreams are achieved.”

In terms of how The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s research is going, he said that they are on their way to “zoning in” on figuring out how to catch symptoms early. They have enough indicators that will help folks treat the symptoms more proactively before the cells start to die, and he said that they will make feasible steps toward prevention within a few years.

“After spinal surgery, it was hard to learn how to walk. I was really cocky about it and walking with no aids or cane, and then I shattered my humerus, which is no f—ing joke, think about it,” he said about his struggles. “I was the guy who made lemonade out of lemons, but I couldn’t make lemonade. Then I realized I have to take everything one step at a time so I don’t fall down. You have more time that way. Each step is a new adventure.”

Fox ended saying that he’s working on his next book, which he jokingly said would be called “Why We Don’t Suck,” and gave advice to young actors: “brush your teeth.”

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More TV

  • Denis Leary and Michael J Fox2019

    Michael J. Fox on Facing Adversity With Optimism and Dark Humor

    Michael J. Fox doesn’t let Parkinson’s disease get him down. He takes life step-by-step when he fears he will fall, he laughs through hardship, and he helps others who are struggling to do the same. “I don’t know much about acting, but I know what people have told me and what acting teachers have told [...]

  • iZombie -- "Dead Lift" -- Image

    'iZombie' Boss Breaks Down Crafting the Final Season: 'It's a Lovely Bow at the End'

    After four years of watching the population of Seattle, Wash. gradually learn that there were zombies among them, as well as following a one key undead character as she worked with the police department to solve murders, “iZombie” is getting ready to sign off of the CW. The series, which premiered in 2015, has centered [...]

  • Ron Howard Brian Grazer

    TV News Roundup: Paramount Greenlights Ron Howard's '68 Whiskey' Dark Comedy

    In today’s roundup, Paramount greenlights “68 Whiskey” from Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, and PBS announces the dates for the documentary series celebrating the 50th anniversary of the summer of 1969.  GREENLIGHTS Paramount Network ordered 10 one-hour episodes of “68 Whiskey,” a new scripted comedic drama series from Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios. The dark comedy follows a [...]

  • EMPIRE: L-R: Taraji P. Henson and

    'Empire' Renewed for Season 6 at Fox, Jussie Smollett Unlikely to Return

    “Empire” has been renewed for a sixth season at Fox, though likely without Jussie Smollett. “By mutual agreement, the studio has negotiated an extension to Jussie Smollett’s option for season six, but at this time there are no plans for the character of Jamal to return to ‘Empire,'” Fox Entertainment and 20th Century Fox Television [...]

  • Game of Thrones Night King Battle

    What the Night King Really Wanted on 'Game of Thrones'

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not keep reading unless you’ve seen “Game of Thrones” Season 8 Episode 3, titled “The Long Night.”  Up until Sunday’s episode of “Game of Thrones,” the Night King had never said a word and the show never fully explained his motivations. After that shattering conclusion in which Arya stabbed the evil leader, causing [...]

  • 13 Reasons Why

    Study: Teen Suicide Rate Spiked in Month After '13 Reasons Why's' Release

    A new study found that an increase in suicide rates among U.S. boys age 10-17 in April 2017 correlates with the release of Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why” in 2017. The show depicts a teenage girl’s suicide following the recovery of a box of cassette tapes she left behind detailing the 13 reasons why she decided [...]

  • Barton Fitzpatrick as Reg, Alex R.

    'The Chi' Renewed for Season 3 at Showtime

    Showtime has announced it is renewing “The Chi” for a third season. The news comes only four episodes into the show’s second series, which is slated to run for 10 episodes. Produced entirely in Chicago, “The Chi” is a coming-of-age story which centers on a group of residents who become linked by coincidence, but bonded [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad