Michael Caine to Headline Comedy ‘Best Sellers’

Michael Caine is set to star in comedy “Best Sellers,” it was announced by Foresight Unlimited on Wednesday. Foresight is handling international sales on the Canada-U.K. co-production and will introduce the project to buyers at the Cannes Market.

The double Oscar-winner will star as a cantankerous, sharp-witted, has-been author whose goal is to live out his days in peace with a bottle of scotch, a cigar and his cat. However, an ambitious young editor embarks on a wild book tour with the author in a last-ditch attempt to save a boutique publishing house. Shooting in Canada is scheduled to begin in mid-July. Further casting is yet to be announced.

“Best Sellers” is the directorial debut of Canadian actor Lina Roessler from an original screenplay by Anthony Grieco. It is produced by Arielle Elwes, Cassian Elwes, Petr Jákl, Wayne Marc Godfrey, Jonathan Vanger, and Pierre Even. Martin Barab, Jere Hausfater, Mark Damon, and Adam Goldworm serve as executive producers. Domestic sales are being handled by Cassian Elwes.

Caine recently wrapped production on historical drama “Medieval,” which stars Ben Foster, was directed by “Best Sellers” producer Jákl and produced by Jákl and Cassian Elwes. The actor also recently wrapped Brenda Chapman’s “Come Away,” alongside Angelina Jolie, and Andy De Emmony’s family film “Four Kids and It.” All three films are currently in post-production.

Caine is repped by Toni Howard at ICM, Barry Tyerman at Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer, and Kate Buckley at 42.