Michael Bay to Direct Sony’s ‘Black 5’

Michael Bay is set to direct the upcoming film “Black 5” for Sony.

Plot details are currently unknown, other than it being high on action. Ehren Kruger penned the script. Bay and Erwin Stoff, who previously teamed on the Bengahzi film “13 Hours,” will serve as producers.

Sony had no comment on the film.

Bay, who spent more then a decade turning “Transformers” into one of the biggest franchises to date, is currently in post-production on Netflix’s action movie “Six Underground.” The director is planning to jump into production on “Black 5” at the top of 2020 after he finishes working on “Six Underground.” That will be his first film to be financed and distributed by Netflix. The movie, which stars Ryan Reynolds, is expected to launch next year.

Sony and Bay have strong ties as its the studio that helped launch his career with “Bad Boys,” starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, in the mid-90s.

Bay is repped by WME.

