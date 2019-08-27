×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Michael Bay to Direct Sony’s ‘Black 5’

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Michael Bay'Bumblebee' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Dec 2018
CREDIT: David Buchan/BEI/Shutterstock

Michael Bay is set to direct the upcoming film “Black 5” for Sony.

Plot details are currently unknown, other than it being high on action. Ehren Kruger penned the script. Bay and Erwin Stoff, who previously teamed on the Bengahzi film “13 Hours,” will serve as producers.

Sony had no comment on the film.

Bay, who spent more then a decade turning “Transformers” into one of the biggest franchises to date, is currently in post-production on Netflix’s action movie “Six Underground.” The director is planning to jump into production on “Black 5” at the top of 2020 after he finishes working on “Six Underground.” That will be his first film to be financed and distributed by Netflix. The movie, which stars Ryan Reynolds, is expected to launch next year.

Sony and Bay have strong ties as its the studio that helped launch his career with “Bad Boys,” starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, in the mid-90s.

Bay is repped by WME.

Related:

More Film

  • Michael Bay'Bumblebee' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    Michael Bay to Direct Sony's 'Black 5'

    Michael Bay is set to direct the upcoming film “Black 5” for Sony. Plot details are currently unknown, other than it being high on action. Ehren Kruger penned the script. Bay and Erwin Stoff, who previously teamed on the Bengahzi film “13 Hours,” will serve as producers. Sony had no comment on the film. Bay, [...]

  • Magnet Releasing Buys 'Wrinkles the Clown'

    Magnet Releasing Buys 'Wrinkles the Clown' Documentary (EXCLUSIVE)

    Magnet Releasing, the genre arm of Magnolia Pictures, has acquired global rights to “Wrinkles the Clown,” Variety has learned. Directed by Emmy-nominated filmmaker Michael Beach Nichols (“Welcome to Leith”) the film is eyeing an October 4 theatrical release. The documentary looks at a creepy clown who is hired to terrify misbehaving children in Southwest Florida. Wrinkles went [...]

  • Himesh Patel'Yesterday' film premiere, London, UK

    Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' Adds 'Yesterday' Star Himesh Patel (EXCLUSIVE)

    Fresh off his lead role in Universal’s “Yesterday,” Himesh Patel has found his next tentpole with Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet,” sources tell Variety. Patel nabbed one of the last roles in the film and will star alongside John David Washington. The cast also includes Elizabeth Debicki, Robert Pattinson, Clémence Poésy, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, Aaron Taylor-Johnson [...]

  • Joel McHale attends the Walt Disney

    Joel McHale, Amanda Brugel Join Action-Thriller 'Becky'

    Joel McHale, Amanda Brugel and Robert Maillet have joined the cast of the independent action-thriller “Becky.” The trio will appear alongside the previously announced company of Kevin James and Lulu Wilson. The movie follows a spunky, rebellious 14-year-old brought to a weekend getaway at a lake house by her father (played by McHale), in an [...]

  • 'Queen & Slim' to Open AFI

    'Queen & Slim' to Open AFI Fest

    Romantic drama “Queen & Slim,” starring Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith, has been selected as the opening night title for the 33rd edition of the AFI Fest in Hollywood, Calif. The film is directed by two-time Grammy winner Melina Matsoukas and written by Emmy winner Lena Waithe from a story by Waithe and James Frey. [...]

  • 'Technoboss' Review: A Wilfully Eccentric Portuguese

    Film Review: 'Technoboss'

    If a particularly enterprising Portuguese amateur theater group took it upon themselves to stage Arthur Miller’s “Death of a Salesman,” only to freshen things up by making it a black-box musical, the result wouldn’t be a million miles from “Technoboss,” the latest from cultivated oddball auteur João Nicolau. Anyone who takes that statement as a [...]

  • The King - Steven Elder, Timothée

    Netflix Announces Release Plans for 'The King,' 'Marriage Story' and 'The Laundromat'

    Netflix has unveiled release plans for its fall films, a slate that includes Steven Soderbergh’s “The Laundromat” with Meryl Streep and Gary Oldman, David Michôd’s “The King” starring Timothée Chalamet and Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story” with Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver. The 10 movies on deck for 2019 will run in theaters for anywhere between [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad