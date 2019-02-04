×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Without Remorse’ Gets 2020 Release Date

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All

Paramount has set spy thriller “Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse,” starring Michael B. Jordan, for a Sept. 18, 2020, release.

Jordan is starring as operations officer John Clark, who is one of the recurring characters in Clancy’s Jack Ryan universe. In the novel, published in 1993 and set during the 1970s, “Without Remorse” provides an origin story of Clark as former Navy SEAL John Kelly, who exacts revenge on brutal drug gangsters in Baltimore.

Akiva Goldsman is the producer of “Without Remorse” with Jordan, Josh Appelbaum, and Andre Nemec also producing. “Sicario: Day of the Soldado” director Stefano Sollima is directing from a script by Taylor Sheridan.

Paramount is also planning to make a “Rainbow Six” movie with Jordan starring and producing. Clancy published “Rainbow Six” in 1998, following Clark as the head of a counter-terrorism unit that’s codenamed Rainbow. The Clark character appeared in 17 Clancy novels starting with 1988’s “The Cardinal of the Kremlin.”

Clark was portrayed by Willem Dafoe in Paramount’s 1994 movie “Clear and Present Danger,” in which Harrison Ford starred as Jack Ryan. Liev Schreiber played Clark in 2002’s “The Sum of All Fears,” which starred Ben Affleck as Ryan.

“Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse” is the second major release scheduled on Sept. 18, 2020. Universal had already set the launch of DreamWorks Animation’s “The Croods 2” for the slot.

Popular on Variety

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

More Film

  • Michael B. Jordan arrives at the

    Michael B. Jordan's 'Without Remorse' Gets 2020 Release Date

    Paramount has set spy thriller “Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse,” starring Michael B. Jordan, for a Sept. 18, 2020, release. Jordan is starring as operations officer John Clark, who is one of the recurring characters in Clancy’s Jack Ryan universe. In the novel, published in 1993 and set during the 1970s, “Without Remorse” provides an origin [...]

  • Anya Taylor-Joy

    Anya Taylor-Joy to Star in Edgar Wright's Thriller 'Last Night in Soho' (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Glass” star Anya Taylor-Joy will play one of the leads in Edgar Wright’s next film, “Last Night in Soho,” sources tell Variety. Wright and “Penny Dreadful” writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns penned the script for the movie — a Focus and Working Title co-production. Described as a psychological horror-thriller, exact plot details are unknown other then the story being [...]

  • Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

    Sundance: Netflix Nears Deal for Zac Efron's Ted Bundy Drama 'Extremely Wicked'

    Netflix is nearing deal for U.S. rights and some international territories for Zac Efron’s Ted Bundy drama “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.” The deal cost about $8 million, sources confirmed to Variety. “Extremely Wicked” premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival and follows the crimes of Bundy from the perspective of his longtime girlfriend, Elizabeth [...]

  • Berlinale Talents Nurtures Emerging Filmmakers Worldwide

    Berlinale Talents Nurtures Emerging Filmmakers Worldwide

    When Berlin Film Festival chief Dieter Kosslick launched the Berlinale Talent Campus in 2003, he probably couldn’t have imagined the impact it would go on to have. Now called Berlinale Talents, the festival’s development program for emerging filmmakers has seen 5,673 “Talents” pass through its doors — many of whom have gone on to forge [...]

  • New 'Reputation Saver' Cyber Firm Opens

    Hollywood PR Trio Launches Reputation-Management Cyber Firm to Vet Celebrities, Corporate Giants

    A group of well-known Hollywood communications experts have formed a new company that Kevin Hart and James Gunn would have run to a year ago. Paul Pflug, Melissa Zukerman, and Hans-Dieter Kopal of Principal Communications have teamed with leading cyber research and security firm Edgeworth to form Foresight Solutions Group — a “reputation-management” entity that [...]

  • Awkwafina Constance Wu

    Chris Evans, Brie Larson, Awkwafina, Constance Wu Among Oscar Presenters

    Chris Evans, Brie Larson, and Awkwafina have been announced as presenters for the Academy Awards, along with Daniel Craig, Tina Fey, Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Lopez, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Amandla Stenberg, Charlize Theron, Tessa Thompson, and Constance Wu. Oscar producers Donna Gigliotti and Glenn Weiss will continue to reveal presenters in the coming weeks. The [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad