Michael B. Jordan to Star in Warner Bros.’ ‘Methuselah’ Movie

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Michael B. Jordan arrives at the MTV Movie and TV Awards at the Barker Hangar, in Santa Monica, Calif2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards - Arrivals, Santa Monica, USA - 16 Jun 2018
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX

Michael B. Jordan will produce and star in a “Methuselah” movie for Warner Bros., based on the Biblical story of a man who lived to be 969 years old.

Jordan will produce through his Outlier Society production company along with Heyday’s David Heyman and Jeffrey Clifford.

Warner Bros. has been developing the project for many years with Will Smith and Tom Cruise interested in the project. Zach Dean wrote an early script after coming on to the project in 2014. The most recent draft was written by Tony Gilroy.

Methuselah is referenced in the Book of Genesis as the son of Enoch, who lived to be 365 years old. The scripts have focused on Methuselah’s survival skills.

Jordan is working with New Regency as a producer on an untitled monster movie from “Kong: Skull Island” director Jordan Vogt-Roberts.

Outlier Society was founded by Jordan in 2016 and was one of the first companies to publicly adopt the inclusion rider. It signed a first-look film deal with Warner Bros. Studios and a first-look television deal with Amazon Studios earlier this year. Forthcoming projects include an adaption of “Red Wolf”; WWII action drama “The Liberators”; “61st Street” for AMC; and the OWN drama series “David Makes Man” from Tarell Alvin McCraney.

Jordan broke out as Oscar Grant in the drama “Fruitvale Station” and portrayed boxer Adonis Creed in the two “Rocky” sequels. He played the antagonist Erik Killmonger in last year’s hit “Black Panther.” Jordan and Outlier Society are represented by WME. The news about “Methuselah” was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

