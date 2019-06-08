×

Michael B. Jordan Talks ‘All About the Heart’ Approach to Making Inclusive Films

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Michael B. JordanAFI Awards Luncheon, Los Angeles, USA - 4 Jan 2019
CREDIT: John Salangsang/Variety/REX/Shut

Michael B. Jordan addressed how he goes about choosing projects with socially impactful messages during the Produced By conference in Los Angeles on Saturday.

“Starting in front of the camera, from the actor’s perspective, it’s all about the heart. It’s about wanting to create bodies of work and tell stories that will make people go home and think thoughts that will weigh heavily on their heart.”

Jordan was speaking as part of the panel “Content With A Conscience: Social Impact Entertainment Across All Platforms.” The other panelists were: Alana Mayo, president of production and development for Jordan’s Outlier Society Productions; Bonnie Abaunza, founder of Abaunza Group; writer, producer, and director Scott Z. Burns; and Shivani Rawat, founder and CEO of ShivHans Pictures.

Echoing Jordan’s comments, Mayo said that there is a “sense of personal responsibility” she and Jordan feel when deciding on what kinds of projects and messages to put out into the word.

Related

“I think there is a sense of personal responsibility to represent our experience because that is not something you have consistently seen in films and television,” she said. “It comes from a very organic and personal place but we try to be mindful, once we find the story that inspires us, of how that can impact people that are going to see it and how we can add positive things to the cultural conversation.”

Speaking of his experience making the film “Contagion” with Steven Soderbergh, Burns said he never purposefully sets out to make a film with an overarching message, but rather takes a story first approach to all his projects.

“For us, when we were making the movie, I wasn’t really thinking about the measles,” he said. “I was thinking about the audience and making what I thought would be a suspenseful, cool ride. I don’t think anyone sits there going, ‘It’s OK that the camera work was was s—-y or the actor was disingenuous or the dialogue was on the nose if it’s got some sort of social relevance.'”

Abaunza has worked on campaigns around socially conscious films like “Blood Diamond,” “Hotel Rwanda,” and recent best picture nominee “Roma,” which she recently took the United Nations.

“I took the film to the U.N. and I took it specifically to the International Labour Organization, which is the oldest agency of the United Nations and is the agency that focuses on all labor issues,” she said. “They screened the film and they brought Yalitza Aparicio, the lead of the film, to speak on International Womens’ Day on the rights of domestic workers. Now the ILO is using that film and the campaign to push Protocol 189 globally to get countries to sign on to protect the rights of domestic workers.”

More Actors on Actors:

  • Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death

  • Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors

    Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

  • Penn Badgley Gina Rodriguez Actors on

    Penn Badgley Doesn't Cheer for the 'Evil White Man' on 'You'

  • Patty Jenkins Pitched Chris Pine 'Wonder

    Chris Pine Says Director Patty Jenkins Pitched Him 'Wonder Woman' Doing All the Sound Effects Herself

  • Chris Pine Robin Wright Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Chris Pine and Robin Wright (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Gina Rodriguez and Penn Badgley (Full Video)

  • Sacha B. Cohen, Don Cheadle, Actors

    Sacha B. Cohen’s Disgust at President Trump Fueled 'Who is America'

  • Sacha Baron Cohen, Don Cheadle, Actors
    1KzJZwwk

    Actors on Actors: Sacha Baron Cohen and Don Cheadle (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Michelle Williams &

    Actors on Actors: Michelle Williams & Patricia Clarkson (Full Video)

More Film

  • Mo

    Radu Dragomir on Romania’s Stalled #MeToo Movement and His Debut ‘Mo’

    CLUJ, Romania–Two students accused of cheating by an older professor appeal to him for clemency, only to end up in his apartment, where he quickly gains the upper-hand. After initially succumbing to his advances, one of the girls tries to resist, prompting a gut-wrenching denouement as he’s determined to get his way. “Mo” is the [...]

  • Toby Emmerich

    Warner Bros. On 'Precipice of Change' as Studio Preps for WarnerMedia Boot Camp

    Leadership at Warner Bros. Entertainment have started packing designer luggage for the first corporate huddle with their sister brands under AT&T. The interim leadership at the studio — film head Toby Emmerich, TV chief Peter Roth and CFO Kim Williams — are headed to New York next week for the “first corporate offsite of WarnerMedia,” [...]

  • DF-10571 - Sophie Turner stars as

    Box Office: 'Dark Phoenix' Has Worst Opening in X-Men History

    June gloom has officially spread to the U.S. box office. According to Friday’s grosses, this weekend’s two biggest releases – “The Secret Life of Pets 2” and “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” – are falling short of expectations, but it’s “Dark Phoenix” that’s flaming out the worst. Disney-Fox’s latest installment in the X-Men franchise is on pace [...]

  • EUROPEAN FILM FORUM

    Distribution Woes in Eastern, Central Europe the Focus in Transilvania

    CLUJ, Romania–When Lee Chang-dong’s mystery thriller “Burning” was released in Romania not too long ago, Tudor Giurgiu had the sense he had to catch the Cannes festival player before it was too late. “I felt this film was kind of meteoric, and it just disappeared,” he said. The Romanian director and Transilvania Film Festival founder [...]

  • Spanish-Uruguayan filmmaker Narciso Ibanez Serrador, 'Honorary

    Modern Spanish Horror Pioneer Narciso ‘Chicho’ Ibáñez Serrador Dies at 83

    Spanish cinema has lost an understated giant with Friday’s passing of genre film and TV pioneer Narciso “Chicho” Ibañez Serrador, dead at the age of 83. Although he only filmed two features, both stand out as milestones in the country’s early genre cannon, 1970’s “La Residencia” (“The House That Screamed”) and 1976’s “¿Quién puede matar [...]

  • Contract Placeholder Business WGA ATA Agent

    Talent Agencies Increase Packaging Fee Offer to WGA as Talks Continue

    The Writers Guild of America and Association of Talent Agents are expected to continue discussions on a new proposal that the ATA put on the table Friday at the first meeting between the sides in nearly two months. The sides held a negotiating session at the SLS Hotel in Los Angeles. The ATA has offered [...]

  • 'Afterward' Documentary Sells to Abramorama, 1091

    Abramorama, 1091 Media Land Rights to 'Afterward' Documentary From Executive Producer Abigail Disney

    An acclaimed documentary about the conflict between Israel and Palestine from executive producer Abigail Disney has sold North American distribution rights to Abramorama and 1091 Media. The doc, billed as “an intimate and timely exploration of the Israeli-Palestinian crisis and its root causes,” is from first-time writer and director Ofra Bloch. A Jerusalem-born psychoanalyst, Bloch [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad