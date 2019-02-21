Film News Roundup: Michael B. Jordan’s Hitman Drama ‘Silver Bear’ Gets Director

In today’s film news roundup, Michael B. Jordan’s “The Silver Bear” finds a director, biopic “Running for My Life” is in the works, Fox is using new trailer compliance software and the 14-hour “La Flor” gets distribution.

DIRECTOR ATTACHMENT

Gerard McMurray, director of “The First Purge,” will write and direct Michael B. Jordan’s thriller “The Silver Bear” from Lionsgate, Nickel City Pictures and Jordan’s Outlier Society.

McMurray was a producer on Jordan’s 2013 breakout drama “Fruitvale Station.” Jordan became attached to the “The Silver Bear” in October.

“The Silver Bear” is based on the book series by Derek Haas, the screenwriter for “Wanted” and “3:10 to Yuma.” The novel centers on an assassin named Columbus — called the Silver Bear by some — who tracks a powerful politician with presidential aspirations.

PROJECT LAUNCH

Film Roman Productions, best known for producing “The Simpsons,” is starting production of its first non-animated feature film, “Running for My Life.”

The film is adapted from the best-selling autobiography by Lopez Lomong and charts his rise from a Sudanese child-soldier to become the United States flag bearer at the Beijing Olympics. Film Roman is partnered with Brookwell/McNamara Entertainment, Red Heritage Media and Tom Ratcliffe.

TRAILER TRACKING

20th Century Fox is partnering with MovieMeasure, touted as a first-of-its-kind technology-driven theatrical compliance platform, to check on its trailers being shown in theaters.

“We are thrilled to be trusted by Fox to provide them such important and critical insight,” said Rakesh Nigam, CEO and co-founder of MovieMeasure. “We looked at the whole process of trailer checking and re-designed it from the ground up, using GPS-based mobile technology, data science and machine learning. If we could throw technology at the solution, we have.”

ACQUISITION

Grasshopper Film has bought US distribution rights to “La Flor,” a 14-hour feature from director Mariano Llinás which follows four actresses through six disparate episodes.

“La Flor” includes a monster movie, a musical, a spy thriller, a period piece and a remake of a French classic. “La Flor” will open theatrically this summer, followed by a release on digital platforms.

Elisa Carricajo, Valeria Correa, Pilar Gamboa, and Laura Paredes star. “La Flor” premiered at the Locarno Film Festival and was an official selection of both the Toronto and New York Film Festivals.