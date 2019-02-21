×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film News Roundup: Michael B. Jordan’s Hitman Drama ‘Silver Bear’ Gets Director

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Michael B. JordanAFI Awards Luncheon, Los Angeles, USA - 4 Jan 2019
CREDIT: John Salangsang/Variety/REX/Shut

In today’s film news roundup, Michael B. Jordan’s “The Silver Bear” finds a director, biopic “Running for My Life” is in the works, Fox is using new trailer compliance software and the 14-hour “La Flor” gets distribution.

DIRECTOR ATTACHMENT

Gerard McMurray, director of “The First Purge,” will write and direct Michael B. Jordan’s thriller “The Silver Bear” from Lionsgate, Nickel City Pictures and Jordan’s Outlier Society.

McMurray was a producer on Jordan’s 2013 breakout drama “Fruitvale Station.” Jordan became attached to the “The Silver Bear” in October.

“The Silver Bear” is based on the book series by Derek Haas, the screenwriter for “Wanted” and “3:10 to Yuma.” The novel centers on an assassin named Columbus — called the Silver Bear by some — who tracks a powerful politician with presidential aspirations.

PROJECT LAUNCH

Film Roman Productions, best known for producing “The Simpsons,” is starting production of its first non-animated feature film, “Running for My Life.”

The film is adapted from the best-selling autobiography by Lopez Lomong and charts his rise from a Sudanese child-soldier to become the United States flag bearer at the Beijing Olympics. Film Roman is partnered with Brookwell/McNamara Entertainment, Red Heritage Media and Tom Ratcliffe.

Related

TRAILER TRACKING

20th Century Fox is partnering with MovieMeasure, touted as a first-of-its-kind technology-driven theatrical compliance platform, to check on its trailers being shown in theaters.

“We are thrilled to be trusted by Fox to provide them such important and critical insight,” said Rakesh Nigam, CEO and co-founder of MovieMeasure. “We looked at the whole process of trailer checking and re-designed it from the ground up, using GPS-based mobile technology, data science and machine learning. If we could throw technology at the solution, we have.”

ACQUISITION

Grasshopper Film has bought US distribution rights to “La Flor,” a 14-hour feature from director Mariano Llinás which follows four actresses through six disparate episodes.

“La Flor” includes a monster movie, a musical, a spy thriller, a period piece and a remake of a French classic. “La Flor” will open theatrically this summer, followed by a release on digital platforms.

Elisa Carricajo, Valeria Correa, Pilar Gamboa, and Laura Paredes star. “La Flor” premiered at the Locarno Film Festival and was an official selection of both the Toronto and New York Film Festivals.

Popular on Variety

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuaron Came to the Contemporary Black-and-White Look of 'Roma'

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

  • Howard Stern is "Beyond F------ Up"

    'Lorena' Director: Howard Stern Owes Lorena Bobbitt a Public Apology

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

More Film

  • Kevin Costner Diane Lane

    Kevin Costner, Diane Lane to Reunite in Suspense Thriller 'Let Him Go'

    Focus Features has tapped Kevin Costner and Diane Lane to star as a husband and wife in the suspense thriller “Let Him Go.” The two also collaborated on “Man of Steel” and “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.” Thomas Bezucha (“The Family Stone”) is set to direct his own screenplay, based on Larry Watson’s novel [...]

  • Chris Hemsworth Hulk Hogan

    Chris Hemsworth to Play Hulk Hogan in Biopic for Netflix

    Netflix is in the early stages of developing a Hulk Hogan biopic with Chris Hemsworth attached to star as the wrestling legend and produce. Netflix has obtained the exclusive life rights and consulting services from Terry Gene Bollea AKA Hulk Hogan. Todd Phillips, whose credits include “War Dogs” and “The Hangover” trilogy, is attached to [...]

  • Rooftop Films Announces Filmmakers Fund Grant

    Rooftop Films Announces Filmmakers Fund Grant Winners

    Swedish documentary filmmaker Anastasia Kirillova and “Negative Space” co-directors Ru Kuwahata and Max Porter are among the filmmakers who will receive grants from Rooftop Films to help complete their upcoming projects. Kirilova will be awarded $20,000 to finish her film, “In the Shadows of Love,” while collaborators Kuwahata and Porter will receive $10,000 for “Dandelion [...]

  • Jim Gianopulos

    Paramount Chief Jim Gianopulos Unveils Diversity Initiative

    Paramount Pictures chairman and CEO Jim Gianopulos has announced that all studio productions will be required to complete a plan to enhance diversity. Wednesday’s reveal follows Paramount’s commitment to participating in Time’s Up and Annenberg Inclusion Initiative’s 4% Challenge. The name is derived from women having directed only 4% of the country’s top grossing movies [...]

  • Leave No Trace

    Oscar Analysts Are Sincere -- but Often Totally Wrong

    With Oscars arriving Feb. 24, we can expect multiple “who will win/who should win” columns. There will also be a flurry of post-show analyses about the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences and why members voted the way they did. Since AMPAS never releases polls or voting tallies, these pundits will never be contradicted [...]

  • Green Book spiderman into the spider

    On Eve of Oscars, Variety’s Film Experts Answer Three Pressing Questions

    We continue to live in a divided world, with the current political landscape in the United States a seemingly endless hotbed of tumult and acrimony. Issues of racism, bigotry, diversity and gender equality drive the creative players as well, with Oscar-nominated films parlaying said themes into compelling, thought-provoking cinema. To analyze 2018 in big-screen entertainment, [...]

  • Karl Lagerfeld'Lagerfeld Confidential' Photocall at the

    Karl Lagerfeld Remembered at Costume Designers Guild Awards

    The death of fashion and costume designer Karl Lagerfeld cast somewhat of a shadow over the usually jubilant Costume Designers Guild Awards — the only award show where clothes literally steal the spotlight away from actors — which was held at the Beverly Hilton on Tuesday night. Here it was obvious that Lagerfeld’s impact on [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad