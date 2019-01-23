Michael B. Jordan Signs First-Look Deal With Warner Bros.

“Black Panther” and “Creed II” star Michael B. Jordan has signed a first-look deal with Warner Bros. for his production company Outlier Society.

The deal was announced Wednesday by Toby Emmerich, chairman of the Warner Bros. Pictures Group. The studio noted that the alliance marks a continuation of their partnership following the unveiling of a joint production diversity policy in September. Warner Bros.’ upcoming “Just Mercy,” a Jordan-starring and producing vehicle, became the first film under the new policy.

“Michael has become a leading voice in a new generation of talent and is creating real change in the industry,” said Emmerich. “His talent is undeniable, and beyond that, his commitment and conviction around representation and inclusion are inspiring — he truly walks the walk. We’re extremely proud to be in business with him and excited about a number of projects on the horizon.”

Jordan broke out as Oscar Grant in the drama “Fruitvale Station” and portrayed boxer Adonis Creed in the two “Rocky” sequels. He played the antagonist Erik Killmonger in last year’s hit “Black Panther.”

“Warner Bros. is the perfect home for myself, my brilliant president of production Alana Mayo and Outlier Society,” said Jordan. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for their visionary leadership and commitment to producing a broad slate of films, which gives us more range and more opportunity as producers. Most importantly, they share my passion for telling unique, creatively-fulfilling stories and giving a voice to the next generation of talent.”