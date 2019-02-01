×
Miami Film Festival to Open With 'This Changes Everything'

Variety Staff

CREDIT: Courtesy of AccuSoft Inc.

The Miami Film Festival has set “This Changes Everything,” the documentary about gender inequity in the film and TV industry, to open its 36th edition on March 1.

The documentary features women including Meryl Streep, Sandra Oh, Taraji P. Henson and many others advocating for change.

“The cultural reckoning of our current times has irrevocably and positively changed sensibilities surrounding inclusiveness and diversity,” said festival director Jaie Laplante of the film’s selection.

Patricia Clarkson will receive the fest’s Estrella Damm Precious Gem Award on March 4. Clarkson won the 2019 Golden Globe for her role in “Sharp Objects.” Barry Jenkins, Boots Riley and Aaron Stewart-Ahn will also appear at the festival for the first edition of the Knight Heroes program targeted at the new generation of creators.

The festival from Miami Dade College, which runs March 1-10, will screen more than 160 features, documentaries and shorts from more than 40 countries.

The North American premiere of Enrique Urbizu’s “Gigantes” will close the festival. Variety will present the 10 Latinos to Watch selection during the event.

Among films screening in the Cinedwntwn series are “Singular,” “The Extraordinary Journey of Celeste Garcia,” “The Accused” and “Huracán.” Other sections include the Made in MIA program for locally-produced films, the HBO Ibero-American Feature Film Award competition and the Fashion in Film program.

 

