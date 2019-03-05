MGM Taps Katie Martin Kelley as Chief Communications Officer

Metro Goldwyn Mayer has tapped former Paramount Pictures executive Katie Martin Kelley as its chief communications officer.

Kelley most recently served as publicity consultant for Plan B Entertainment, helping them with the rollout of such recent releases as “If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Vice,” and “Beautiful Boy.” She also consulted for Higher Ground Productions. Prior to that, Kelley spent twelve years at Paramount, overseeing corporate communications at the studio. She left in 2017, shortly after studio Chairman and CEO Brad Grey departed the company. At Paramount she worked on several hit series, including the Transformers, Star Trek, Paranormal Activity, and Mission: Impossible franchises.

In her new role, Martin Kelley will work closely with MGM’s executive leaders and will help oversee its messaging across its corporate, film, television, global sales and distribution and digital/social media divisions. Martin Kelley will report directly to Chief Operating Officer Christopher Brearton, and will work closely with Nancy Tellem, Executive Director, Mark Burnett, Chairman of MGM’s Worldwide Television Group, and Jonathan Glickman, President of MGM Studios’ Motion Picture Group.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Katie to MGM, and look forward to benefiting from her many years of experience as a leading communications and publicity professional,” said Brearton. “Katie truly understands MGM’s mission to be Hollywood’s leading independent content company. With her unmatched knowledge of the industry, I am confident that she will be an invaluable addition to our leadership team as we continue to execute on our strategic growth plans.”

A lot has been changing at MGM. The studio underwent a leadership shake-up in 2018 that resulted in the ouster of Gary Barber as its CEO.