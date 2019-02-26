×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jordan Peele’s ‘Candyman’ Finds Its Star (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II'Aquaman' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Dec 2018
CREDIT: Richard Shotwell/REX/Shutterstoc

There’s a new “Candyman” in town.

Though no deal is done, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is in talks to star in MGM’s new retelling of the classic horror tale with Jordan Peele producing.

“Little Woods” writer-director Nia DaCosta is on board to helm. MGM and Win Rosenfeld are producing with Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions.

The studio is touting the upcoming film as a “spiritual sequel” to the original. It will return to the neighborhood where the legend began: the now-gentrified section of Chicago where the Cabrini-Green housing projects once stood. The original “Candyman” was released in 1992 and follows a graduate student who explores the legend of Candyman while writing a thesis on urban legends.

“Candyman” is expected to hit theaters on June 12, 2020. Production is expected to begin next spring.

Abdul-Mateen, who portrayed the villainous Cadillac in Netflix’s “The Get Down,” will appear next in Peele’s thriller “Us.” He is also set to star in HBO’s “Watchmen” series.

MGM is producing and financing “Candyman,” while Universal Pictures will handle its domestic theatrical distribution. Adam Rosenberg, MGM’s co-president of production, and Tabitha Shick, MGM’s VP of production, will oversee the movie on behalf of the studio and Ian Cooper will produce for Monkeypaw.

Abdul-Mateen is repped by Gersh and Anonymous Content.

Popular on Variety

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

More Film

  • Yahya Abdul-Mateen II'Aquaman' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Jordan Peele's 'Candyman' Finds Its Star (EXCLUSIVE)

    There’s a new “Candyman” in town. Jordan Peele’s retelling of the horror classic has cast Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, the actor best known for playing Black Manta in Warner Bros.’ “Aquaman,” as its star. “Little Woods” writer-director Nia DaCosta is on board to helm. MGM and Win Rosenfeld are producing with Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions. The studio [...]

  • Jane Fonda Alexander Payne

    Jane Fonda, Alexander Payne to Speak at HFPA Film Restoration Summit

    Jane Fonda and Alexander Payne will appear at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Film Restoration Summit. The March 9 event at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles is being held in partnership with the Film Foundation and Institut Lumière. It will begin with a presentation by Institut Lumiere director Thierry Frémaux on the Lumière brothers’ [...]

  • Rotten Tomatoes

    Rotten Tomatoes Bans User Reviews Before Films' Release

    Rotten Tomatoes is finally fighting back against trolls who “review bomb” a movie ahead of its release. As of Feb. 25, the reviews-aggregation site is no longer displaying the “Want to See” percentage score for a movie during its pre-release period. In addition, Rotten Tomatoes has disabled the ability for users to post comments prior [...]

  • Emma Thompson

    Emma Thompson Wrote a Letter About Why She Won't Work With John Lasseter

    Emma Thompson explains in a scathing letter why she dropped out of the voice cast of Skydance Animation’s upcoming film “Luck.” The British star, who did some recording for the movie, left the project in mid-January in the wake of John Lasseter’s hire to the top animation job at David Ellison’s studio. Her reps released [...]

  • dumbo Tim Burton

    'Dumbo' to Fly Into China on March 29

    Tim Burton’s live-action “Dumbo” will fly into Chinese theaters on March 29, the same day it opens in the U.S., Chinese film site Mtime announced Tuesday. The loose remake of the 1941 Disney animated film features a star-studded cast that includes Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Eva Green and Alan Arkin. Danny Elfman composed [...]

  • HKIFF: 'Bodies at Rest' China Film

    'Bodies at Rest' China Film by Renny Harlin to Open Hong Kong Festival

    “Bodies at Rest,” a Chinese-language crime thriller directed by Beijing-resident Renny Harlin (“Die Hard 2”) has been set as the opening title of the Hong Kong International Film Festival. The festival will close with Francois Ozon’s “By the Grace of God,” which recently claimed the grand prize in Berlin. Between the two events, the festival [...]

  • Chris Fenton

    Chris Fenton Files $30 Million Suit Against DMG Entertainment

    Chris Fenton, the former head of DMG Entertainment’s motion picture group, has filed a $30 million suit against the company, accusing the founders of cutting him out of wealth generated by an IPO and then running the company into the ground. Fenton left the company in February 2018, after helping to position it as a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad