MGM Buys Jason Statham-Guy Ritchie’s Actioner ‘Cash Truck’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

In a major deal at the American Film Market, MGM has bought North American and select international territories to Jason Statham’s “Cash Truck” with Guy Ritchie directing.

The film, which is being produced through Miramax, will be released domestically through MGM’s joint venture UA Releasing. MGM has also bought distribution rights for Latin America, Scandinavia, Philippines and Hong Kong.

Scott Eastwood, Holt McCallany, Jeffrey Donovan, Laz Alonso and Josh Hartnett will also star in the remake of the 2004 French thriller “Le Convoyeur.” Ritchie and Statham previously collaborated on two British actioners: 1998’s “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels” and 2000’s “Snatch.”

In “Cash Truck,” Statham will portray a cold and mysterious character who works for an armored truck company responsible for moving hundreds of millions of dollars around Los Angeles each week. The original movie starred Jean Dujardin and Albert Dupontel.

Statham starred in last year’s actioner “The Meg” and alongside Dwayne Johnson in the “Fast and Furious” spinoff, “Hobbs & Shaw,” which has topped $750 million at the worldwide box office.

Miramax CEO Bill Block and Ivan Atkinson are producing “Cash Truck.” Chris Ottinger and Sam Wollman negotiated the deal on behalf of MGM with Miramax and CAA Media Finance. The news was first reported by Deadline. 

