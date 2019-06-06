MGM and Bron Creative Enter $100 Million Co-Financing Deal

Bron Creative and MGM have entered a multi-picture, co-financing deal worth more than $100 million, for titles including the upcoming “The Addams Family” and “Legally Blonde 3.”

The deal also includes MGM’s “Candyman,” “Respect,” “The Thomas Crown Affair,” “Robocop Returns” and Orion Pictures’ “Child’s Play,” “Bad Trip” and “Gretel and Hansel.”

Bron Creative is the the joint venture between Bron Studios, led by Aaron L. Gilbert, and Creative Wealth Media, led by Jason Cloth. Gilbert and Cloth will serve as executive producers on the films.

“We are excited to partner with MGM on this highly anticipated slate of films, all driven by talented filmmakers. This is another important step forward in Bron’s growth model,” said Gilbert and Cloth in a joint statement.

Some of Bron’s production credits include “Fences,” “Roman J. Israel Esq.,” “The Spy Who Dumped Me,” “A Simple Favor” and the upcoming “Queen & Slim” written by Lena Waithe.

“This multi-picture deal builds upon the growing strength of our film business with a strategic investment for the future. Building on our incredibly robust library of titles is the cornerstone of the studio’s ongoing effort to be the leading independent producer of content in our industry. We look forward to partnering with Bron on this incredible slate of movies,” said Jonathan Glickman, president of MGM’s Motion Picture Group.

In December of last year, Bron Creative struck a similar co-financing deal with Warner Bros. that included films such as “The Mule,” “Isn’t It Romantic,” “Joker” and “The Kitchen.”