HBO Max Lands Steven Soderbergh’s Next Film Starring Meryl Streep

HBO Max has picked up Steven Soderbergh’s next film “Let Them All Talk” starring Meryl Streep.

Joining Streep in the ensemble cast are Candice Bergen, Dianne Wiest, Lucas Hedges and Gemma Chan. The screenplay was written by short story author and MacArthur Fellow recipient Deborah Eisenberg.

It’s the story of a celebrated author (Streep) who takes a journey with old friends to have some fun and heal old wounds. Her nephew (Hedges) comes along to wrangle the ladies and finds himself involved with a young literary agent (Chan).

“This is the kind of project where you just say yes please sign me up,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max. “To work with Steven Soderbergh and this all-star cast led by Meryl Streep is thrilling and sets the standard for features at HBO Max.”

Production started last week in New York and will continue on board the Queen Mary 2 ocean liner and in the United Kingdom. Soderbergh had been teasing the project on social media and Streep and Chan were rumored to have joined late last week.

The film is produced by Gregory Jacobs and executive produced by Ken Meyer and Joseph Malloch.

It’s one of the first feature film announcements for the premium streaming service, which has announced several series including a “Gossip Girl” spin-off and the Greek mythology series “Circe.”

Streep also stars in Soderbergh’s upcoming Panama Papers drama “The Laundromat,” which premieres at the Venice Film Festival before going on to the Toronto fest.