×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Men In Black: International’ Blasts Off With $3.1 Million on Thursday Night

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Agent M (Tessa Thompson) and Agent H (Chris Hemsworth) in Morocco in Columbia Pictures' MEN IN BLACK: INTERNATIONAL.
CREDIT: Giles Keyte

Sony’s “Men In Black: International” has launched with $3.1 million at 3,472 North American locations in Thursday night previews.

The fourth iteration of the sci-fi comedy franchise stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson as black-suited agents dealing with a baffling series of alien attacks against the Earth. “Men in Black: International” is opening at 4,224 sites amid expectations of a $30 million launch weekend in North America.

Men In Black: International” takes place in the same universe as the previous trilogy with Emma Thompson reprising her role as Agent O. Kumail Nanjiani, Rebecca Ferguson, Rafe Spall and twins Laurent and Larry Bourgeois also star. The film, set in the London bureau of the top-secret Men In Black organization, is directed by F. Gary Gray and written by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway, based on the Malibu Comic by Lowell Cunningham. Producers are Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald. The budget for “Men in Black: International” is $110 million, co-financed by Hemisphere and Tencent.

Related

The previous three “Men in Black” films starred Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones and combined for more than $1.6 billion in worldwide box office. All three scored North American debut weekends of more than $50 million. “Men In Black: International” is also launching in most international markets.

New Line is opening “Shaft,” the fifth film in the franchise, at 2,952 domestic venues with Jessie Usher playing John “JJ” Shaft Jr., an FBI agent and a cybersecurity expert with a degree from MIT. Samuel L. Jackson plays his estranged father and Richard Roundtree plays his grandfather, the original Shaft, as he did in the first three “Shaft” movies in the early 1970s. “Shaft” has been projected to collect between $16 million and $24 million during its first three days in theaters.

The weekend will also see Amazon Studios expand its comedy “Late Night,” starring Emma Thompson and Mindy Kaling, to 2,218 North American sites amid forecasts in the $5 million to $9 million range. “Late Night” was acquired by Amazon following its Sundance premiere  for a record $13 million and launched in four locations last weekend with a solid $246,035.

Universal’s second weekend of “The Secret Life of Pets 2” will probably finish second in the $20 million to $25 million range. “Shaft” is likely to contend for third place along with Fox’s second weekend of “Dark Phoenix” and Disney’s fourth frame of “Aladdin.”

Year-to-date domestic box office as of June 12 has hit $4.93 billion, down 6% from the same point last year. Paul Dergarbedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, noted that the gap has been narrowing since the launch of “Avengers: Endgame,” which has topped $826 million in seven weeks.

“Despite some under-performing tentpole movies of late, the strong overall performance of the summer movie season over the past couple of weekends has delivered to the industry an advantage of 11% over the May through mid-June period vs. last year while knocking the year-to-date deficit down week after week,” he added. “The $182.7 million debut of ‘Incredibles 2’ on the same weekend of 2018 will slow the recent box office upswing.”

Popular on Variety

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

  • 'Big Little Lies' Season 2: A

    'Big Little Lies': Can Season 2 Live Up to the First?

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

  • Billy Porter

    How Billy Porter's Oscar Gown Changed the World

  • Sacha Baron Cohen Trump Twitter

    Sacha Baron Cohen Says Trump Wouldn't Be President Without Twitter

More Film

  • Agent M (Tessa Thompson) and Agent

    'Men In Black: International' Blasts Off With $3.1 Million on Thursday Night

    Sony’s “Men In Black: International” has launched with $3.1 million at 3,472 North American locations in Thursday night previews. The fourth iteration of the sci-fi comedy franchise stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson as black-suited agents dealing with a baffling series of alien attacks against the Earth. “Men in Black: International” is opening at 4,224 [...]

  • Lili Reinhart

    Lili Reinhart Starring in 'Chemical Hearts' for Amazon Studios

    “Riverdale” star Lili Reinhart has come on board Amazon Studios’ coming-of-age drama-romance “Chemical Hearts.” Based on the novel “Our Chemical Hearts” by Krystal Sutherland, the film is currently shooting in New Jersey as an Amazon Original produced for Amazon Prime Video. Richard Tanne is directing from his own script. Producers are Page Fifty-Four’s Alex Saks [...]

  • In Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Frozen

    Disney Debuts ‘Frozen 2’ Scenes and Story Details at Annecy

    ANNECY, France — Disney Animation Studios, a long-time friend and collaborator of the Annecy Intl. Animation Festival, returned to the French town on Friday with three new shorts from its experimental animated shorts program Short Circuit, destined for Disney Plus, before providing an inside look at upcoming “Frozen 2.” Held at Annecy’s lakeside Bonlieu Theater, [...]

  • The Eight Hundred (The 800)

    Shanghai Film Festival Abruptly Pulls Opening Film 'The Eight Hundred'

    The Shanghai Film Festival has abruptly yanked its opening movie, the $80 million patriotic war drama “The Eight Hundred,” on the eve of the fest’s kickoff, Variety has confirmed. The cancellation of the Saturday premiere was made for unspecified “technical reasons,” which is often a euphemism for censorship problems, although a source close to the [...]

  • Pedro AlmodovarVariety 'Pain and Glory' party,

    Pedro Almodovar to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Venice Film Festival

    Oscar-winning director Pedro Almodovar will be honored by the Venice Film Festival with a Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement. The Spanish director, 69, is having a good year after his “Pain and Glory” was recently one of the standout movies in competition in Cannes, where it was praised by Variety’s Peter Debruge as “a remarkable [...]

  • Eden

    Netflix Shares Art From Japanese Original Anime ‘Eden’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    ANNECY, France — Thursday morning saw Netflix host an Annecy Works in Progress session for its upcoming first Japanese Netflix Original anime “Eden,” when members of the film’s production team shared concept art, story boards and animation techniques before screening a lengthy trailer. Netflix has shared two images from the panel exclusively with Variety. Set [...]

  • The Outsider

    Film Review: 'The Outsider'

    Country music star Trace Adkins continues to carve a niche for himself, along with several notches on his six-shooter, as an imposing presence in indie Westerns with his persuasive portrayal of a tarnished lawman in “The Outsider,” an unusually dark and brooding shoot ’em up capably directed by genre specialist Timothy Woodward Jr. (“Traded,” “Hickok”). [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad