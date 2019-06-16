Box Office: ‘Men in Black: International’ Ranks No. 1 Overseas With $74 Million

Sony’s “Men in Black: International” is making good on its title, leading overseas box office charts with $74 million from 56 foreign territories.

Combined with its disappointing $28 million start in North America, the latest chapter in the sci-fi action series debuted with $102.2 million globally. “Men in Black: International” sees “Thor: Ragnarok” co-stars Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth reteam, this time on a mission to protect Earth from the scum of the universe. F. Gary Gray directed the fourth installment in the franchise, which comes 25 years after the first film with Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones. Sony and Columbia Pictures co-financed with Tencent Pictures and Hemisphere Media Capital, spending $110 million to produce the movie.

“Men in Black: International” had the strongest start in China, collecting $26.3 million in ticket sales. Other top markets include Russia with $5.1 million, South Korea with $4.9 million, followed by Mexico ($3.9 million), Japan ($3.5 million) and the United Kingdom ($3.4 million).

Meanwhile, moviegoers are still flocking to Disney’s “Aladdin,” which posted another $47.5 million from 55 territories. The musical remake crossed $724 million in box office receipts, with $460 million of that haul coming from international audiences.

Another Disney title, “X-Men” entry “Dark Phoenix,” hasn’t enjoyed the same kind of attention. The superhero sequel continues to struggle to sell tickets, adding $24 million from 44 markets during its second weekend in theaters. “Dark Phoenix” has made $204 million worldwide to date.

Meanwhile, “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” collected $14.1 million from 79 international territories. That brings its overseas tally to $245.8 million for a global bounty of $339.5 million.

Paramount’s “Rocketman,” a fantasy musical about Elton John, added another $8.5 million this weekend, boosting its overseas sales to $67 million.

Rounding out the top five internationally is Universal and Illumination’s “The Secret Life of Pets 2.” The animated sequel dug up $8.5 million from 36 overseas territories, bringing its foreign tally to $62 million. It has generated $154.6 million worldwide. This weekend saw openings in Indonesia with $500,000, India with $400,000, and Romania with $200,000.