×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Box Office: ‘Men in Black: International’ Ranks No. 1 Overseas With $74 Million

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
Agent M (Tessa Thompson) and Agent H (Chris Hemsworth) in Morocco in Columbia Pictures' MEN IN BLACK: INTERNATIONAL.
CREDIT: Giles Keyte

Sony’s “Men in Black: International” is making good on its title, leading overseas box office charts with $74 million from 56 foreign territories.

Combined with its disappointing $28 million start in North America, the latest chapter in the sci-fi action series debuted with $102.2 million globally. “Men in Black: International” sees “Thor: Ragnarok” co-stars Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth reteam, this time on a mission to protect Earth from the scum of the universe. F. Gary Gray directed the fourth installment in the franchise, which comes 25 years after the first film with Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones. Sony and Columbia Pictures co-financed with Tencent Pictures and Hemisphere Media Capital, spending $110 million to produce the movie.

“Men in Black: International” had the strongest start in China, collecting $26.3 million in ticket sales. Other top markets include Russia with $5.1 million, South Korea with $4.9 million, followed by Mexico ($3.9 million), Japan ($3.5 million) and the United Kingdom ($3.4 million).

Related

Meanwhile, moviegoers are still flocking to Disney’s “Aladdin,” which posted another $47.5 million from 55 territories. The musical remake crossed $724 million in box office receipts, with $460 million of that haul coming from international audiences.

Another Disney title, “X-Men” entry “Dark Phoenix,” hasn’t enjoyed the same kind of attention. The superhero sequel continues to struggle to sell tickets, adding $24 million from 44 markets during its second weekend in theaters. “Dark Phoenix” has made $204 million worldwide to date.

Meanwhile, “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” collected $14.1 million from 79 international territories. That brings its overseas tally to $245.8 million for a global bounty of $339.5 million.

Paramount’s “Rocketman,” a fantasy musical about Elton John, added another $8.5 million this weekend, boosting its overseas sales to $67 million.

Rounding out the top five internationally is Universal and Illumination’s “The Secret Life of Pets 2.” The animated sequel dug up $8.5 million from 36 overseas territories, bringing its foreign tally to $62 million. It has generated $154.6 million worldwide. This weekend saw openings in Indonesia with $500,000, India with $400,000, and Romania with $200,000.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

  • 'Big Little Lies' Season 2: A

    'Big Little Lies': Can Season 2 Live Up to the First?

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

More Film

  • Agent M (Tessa Thompson) and Agent

    Box Office: 'Men in Black: International' Ranks No. 1 Overseas With $74 Million

    Sony’s “Men in Black: International” is making good on its title, leading overseas box office charts with $74 million from 56 foreign territories. Combined with its disappointing $28 million start in North America, the latest chapter in the sci-fi action series debuted with $102.2 million globally. “Men in Black: International” sees “Thor: Ragnarok” co-stars Tessa [...]

  • Agent H (Chris Hemsworth) and Agent

    'Men in Black: International' Leads Box Office With Muted $28 Million

    Hollywood seems to be coming down with a contagious case of franchise fatigue this summer, as “Men in Black: International” and “Shaft” become the latest sequels largely dismissed by moviegoers in North America. Sony’s “Men in Black: International” led ticket sales at the box office this weekend with $28.5 million, but still fell short of [...]

  • International Film Festival and Awards Macao

    Macao Festival Signs Double Deals With Shanghai

    The International Film Festival & Awards Macao on Sunday signed twin agreements with institutions in Shanghai. The IFFAM, which is building towards its fourth edition in December, struck a collaboration agreement with the Shanghai International Film Festival. Separately, it is solidifying an existing informal arrangement with the Shanghai Film Art Academy concerning an exchange of [...]

  • wanda Movie Metropolis Qingdao

    Why Simon West Is Making Movies in China (EXCLUSIVE)

    British director Simon West (“Lara Croft: Tomb Raider,” “Con Air,” “The Expendables 2”) is set to dive further into the Middle Kingdom at the helm of his second Chinese action-adventure blockbuster. The Wanda-backed “The Legend Hunters,” hits theaters next summer. West was brought onto the project by veteran producer Eryong, who had approached him about [...]

  • The Eight Hundred

    Chinese Research Group May Have Caused Cancellation of 'The Eight Hundred' Premiere

    Chinese authorities may have abruptly yanked the $80 million patriotic war epic “The Eight Hundred” the day before its opening-night premiere at the Shanghai Intl. Film Festival because it didn’t portray rivals of the ruling Communist Party in a sufficiently negative light, local reports said. Huayi Bros., which produced the film, had on Friday attributed [...]

  • Simon West

    Simon West Directing Chinese Tomb-Raid Movie 'Legend Hunters' (EXCLUSIVE)

    British director Simon West, who made the Angelina Jolie-starring “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider,” is now co-directing a Chinese tomb-raiding film. “The Legend Hunters” is the next installment in the “Mojin” universe, based on the popular fantasy novel series “Ghost Blows Out the Light.” Backed by Wanda Pictures and Beijing-based Saints Entertainment, the film is set [...]

  • Emu Runner

    Sydney Film Review: 'Emu Runner'

    Writer-director Imogen Thomas’ debut feature “Emu Runner” has and probably will play in designated family-themed strands of film festivals, and given its story of a 9-year-old Aboriginal girl who deals with grief in the wake of her mother’s death by bonding with a lone female representative of Australia’s largest native bird species, this programming strategy [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad