×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer in Talks for Netflix’s ‘Thunder Force’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Melissa McCarthy Octavia Spencer
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Octavia Spencer and Melissa McCarthy are in negotiations to star as women who obtain superpowers in Netflix’s “Thunder Force.”

The film will be written and directed by McCarthy’s husband Ben Falcone. “Thunder Force” will be produced by Marc Platt, Falcone and McCarthy. Plot details are under wraps.

Spencer was an executive producer on best picture winner “Green Book” and has been Oscar-nominated for “The Shape of Water” and “Hidden Figures” after winning for “The Help.” McCarthy has Oscar nominations for “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” and “Bridesmaids.”

Warner Bros. will release McCarthy’s action-comedy “Superintelligence” on Dec. 20. McCarthy stars in the New Line film directed by Falcone. The movie was set up with McCarthy and Falcone as producers through their On the Day production company.

The couple has already teamed up on a trio of comedies with “Tammy” (2014), “The Boss” (2016), and 2018’s “Life of the Party,” based on Rodney Dangerfield’s “Back to School.”

In “Superintelligence,” McCarthy will play a former corporate executive whose life is turned upside down when she is selected for observation by the world’s first super-intelligence — an artificial intelligence that may or may not take over the world.

She’s also one of the stars of New Line’s mob drama “The Kitchen,” alongside Tiffany Haddish and Elisabeth Moss, based on the DC/Vertigo comic book series. “The Kitchen” is due to open on Aug. 9.

Spencer is repped by WME and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. McCarthy and Falcone are repped by CAA and MGMT. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

  • Georgina Hernandez

    The Dirty Business of Movie Theater Janitorial Services

  • Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson doppelgänger

    Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)

  • Amy Poehler'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary

    Amy Poehler Picks Leslie Knope's 2020 Presidential Candidates

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

More Film

  • Melissa McCarthy Octavia Spencer

    Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer in Talks for Netflix's 'Thunder Force'

    Octavia Spencer and Melissa McCarthy are in negotiations to star as women who obtain superpowers in Netflix’s “Thunder Force.” The film will be written and directed by McCarthy’s husband Ben Falcone. “Thunder Force” will be produced by Marc Platt, Falcone and McCarthy. Plot details are under wraps. Spencer was an executive producer on best picture [...]

  • Martin Luther King Jr

    Film News Roundup: AMC Sets Free Screenings of Martin Luther King Documentary

    In today’s film news roundup, AMC sets free screenings of a Martin Luther King documentary, Participant comes on board “Manos,” and David Glasser’s 101 Studios hires three execs. SCREENINGS AMC Theatres will honor the life of Martin Luther King Jr. with free showings at 100 locations of the documentary “King: A Filmed Record…Montgomery to Memphis.” [...]

  • Mckenna Grace Ghostbusters

    'Captain Marvel' Actress Mckenna Grace Joins Jason Reitman's 'Ghostbusters'

    Jason Reitman has hired “Captain Marvel” actress Mckenna Grace for his new “Ghostbusters” movie, which centers on a family headed by a single mother. The news came after Variety reported this month that Carrie Coon is in talks to play the mom and Finn Wolfhard is in negotiations to play her son. Reitman has co-written the screenplay [...]

  • Cillian Murphy A Quiet Place

    Cillian Murphy in Talks to Join John Krasinski's 'A Quiet Place' Sequel

    Irish actor Cillian Murphy is in talks to join John Krasinski’s “A Quiet Place” sequel along with Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe. Krasinski is returning to direct the untitled sequel for Paramount. “A Quiet Place” grossed $340 million at the global box office last year. Since then, the film has won several awards, [...]

  • Rita Wilson Walk of Fame

    Rita Wilson's Walk of Fame Speech Is a Love Letter to Hollywood

    Rita Wilson delivered a love letter to Hollywood in her speech while accepting her new star on the Walk of Fame. “This street has drawn people from around the world to come walk the boulevard, where these beautiful stars allowed them to dream about what it must be like to live in Hollywood, and who [...]

  • June Harding Dead: 'The Trouble With

    June Harding, 'The Trouble With Angels' Actress, Dies at 81

    June Harding, who starred in “The Trouble With Angels” and “The Richard Boone Show,” has died. She was 81. Harding died in hospice care in Deer Isle, Maine, on March 22, her brother, John, confirmed with the Richmond Times-Dispatch of Richmond, Va. The actress made her debut on Broadway in the comedy “Take Her, She’s [...]

  • Alison Brie Bo Burnham

    Alison Brie, Bo Burnham Join Carey Mulligan's 'Promising Young Woman'

    “Eighth Grade” director Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, and Connie Britton have joined Carey Mulligan’s thriller “Promising Young Woman.” Other new cast members include Adam Brody, Jennifer Coolidge, Laverne Cox, Max Greenfield, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Sam Richardson, and Molly Shannon. The pic has started production in Los Angeles. Mulligan will play a young woman haunted by a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad