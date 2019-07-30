Melissa Leo, Michael K. Williams Starring in Thriller ‘Body Brokers’

Melissa Leo, Michael K. Williams, Jack Kilmer, Frank Grillo and Alice Englert are starring in the independent crime thriller “Body Brokers.”

John Swab is directing from his own script about a multibillion dollar drug and alcohol treatment scheme involving former drug addicts and dealers who become millionaires as fly-by-night “body brokers.” Those brokers then recruit other addicts to seek treatment, before selling them off to facilities paying the highest price.

The film is being produced by Jeremy M. Rosen (“Dog Eat Dog”), Robert Ogden Barnum (“All Is Lost”) and Swab for Roxwell Films. The latest Roxwell Films’ release, “Charlie Says,” (directed by Mary Harron and starring Hannah Murray and Matt Smith), premiered at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival and was released domestically by IFC Films.

Leo won an Academy Award for her supporting actress role in “The Fighter.” She was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress for “Wind River” and won an Emmy Award for her guest role on the television series “Louie.”

Williams has received Primetime Emmy Award nominations for his roles in “Bessie,” “The Night Of” and “When They See Us.” Kilmer’s credits include “The Nice Guys” in addition to apperances in “Avengers: Endgame” and “The Purge.”

CAA is handling sales domestically. Voltage is handling international sales.