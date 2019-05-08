×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Mel Gibson to Star as Santa Claus in ‘Fatman’ Comedy

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mel Gibson
CREDIT: Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Mel Gibson is attached to play Santa Claus in the independent action comedy feature “Fatman.”

Fortitude is handling international sales rights and will introduce the project to international buyers at the Cannes Film Festival, which opens May 14. CAA is handling U.S. sales rights.

Scheduled to film in early 2020 in Canada, “Fatman” is the story of a rowdy, unorthodox Santa Claus who is fighting his business decline — while a neglected and precocious 12-year-old hires a hitman to kill Santa after receiving a lump of coal in his stocking.

“Fatman” will be directed by the team of Ian and Eshom Nelms from their own script. Their credits include “Small Town Crime,” “Waffle Street” and “Lost on Purpose.”

The film will be produced by Brandon James of Rough House, Nadine de Barros of Fortitude and Lisa Wolofsky of Skywolf. Executive producers include James’ Rough House partners David Gordon Green, Danny McBride and Jody Hill.

Related

“This rowdy Santa tale is a film we’ve been excited to make for some time and we’re thrilled to have equally passionate partners in Rough House and Fortitude who carry the same fire!” said Eshom and Ian Nelms.

Gibson was last seen in “Daddy’s Home 2” and “Dragged Across Concrete.” He received a best director Academy Award nomination in 2017 for “Hacksaw Ridge”

Gibson is represented by CAA. The Nelms brothers are repped by Ilene Feldman Management, LBI Entertainment, ICM Partners and Morris, Yorn, Rubenstein.

Popular on Variety

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

More Film

  • Ethan Hawke Juliette Binoche

    Ethan Hawke Directing, Juliette Binoche Starring in 'Camino Real' Film Adaptation

    Ethan Hawke will direct a film adaptation of Tennessee Williams’ 1953 play “Camino Real,” starring Juliette Binoche. Passage Pictures will produce. The film is expected to shoot in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, next year. John Sloss from Cinetic Media is also attached to produce alongside Passage Pictures CEO Uri Singer, Mario Peixoto (Singer’s Brazil-based partner [...]

  • Demolition Man

    Sylvester Stallone Settles 'Demolition Man' Profits Dispute

    Sylvester Stallone has reached a confidential settlement with Warner Bros. in a dispute over profits from four films, including the 1993 action film “Demolition Man.” Stallone filed suit in April 2017, claiming he had not received any profit participation from “Demolition Man” for a period of 18 years. Under his contract, Stallone was entitled to [...]

  • 'Toy Story 4': Pixar Production Crew

    How Pixar Crew Refined Complicated Details in 'Toy Story 4'

    Back in the mid-’90s, when Pixar was creating the world’s first computer-animated feature, the seminal “Toy Story,” the process was by necessity a collaborative one. Any of the 129 crew members could shout down the hallway with a question and get a quick response. That spirit of collaboration persisted through the making of “Toy Story [...]

  • 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

    Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Cannes Premiere Expected to Set Off Oscar Buzz

    It was the announcement heard round the world. The Cannes Film Festival finally confirmed on May 2 something everyone had anticipated: Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” would have its world premiere in competition at the 72nd annual extravaganza. The vision of Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie ascending the steep red-carpeted steps [...]

  • Netflix, Amazon Shoots Heat Up Search

    Search for Top Talent Heats Up as Netflix and Amazon Increase Film and TV Shoots in Mexico

    Epigmenio Ibarra proudly shows off the impressive new facilities of his 27-year-old production house, Argos Comunicación, located in an industrial zone outside Mexico City. He walks through one of six brand-new sound stages, a state-of-the-art suite where colorists are working on a series, a set-construction warehouse and more. A production has wrapped the day before, another will [...]

  • Mel Gibson

    Mel Gibson to Star as Santa Claus in 'Fatman' Comedy

    Mel Gibson is attached to play Santa Claus in the independent action comedy feature “Fatman.” Fortitude is handling international sales rights and will introduce the project to international buyers at the Cannes Film Festival, which opens May 14. CAA is handling U.S. sales rights. Scheduled to film in early 2020 in Canada, “Fatman” is the [...]

  • 'Avengers: Endgame' Drives Worldwide Box Office

    Global Box Office Off to Super Start With 'Avengers: Endgame' Despite Rise of Streamers

    Only a couple years ago, amid the rise of new media players like Netflix and a dip in the U.S. theatrical market, doomsayers began predicting that the big-screen experience had entered its endgame. But after one of the most astonishing weeks in box office history, the upcoming gathering in Cannes of film lovers and executives from [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad